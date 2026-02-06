One Piece: Bounty Rush redeem codes (February 2026) - Snag some extra Rainbow Diamonds

Looking to grab some free treasure? These One Piece: Bounty Rush redeem codes will earn you additional goodies for very little effort!

Who doesn't know One Piece? It's probably one of the most famous manga and anime in the world, alongside Dragon Ball and Naruto. Of course, this IP has received a lot of adaptations, and One Piece: Bounty Rush is one of them.

In this 3D game, players join Luffy and their favourite characters from this universe to fight in 4v4 real-time PvP battles. In order to win these fast-paced matches, teams must rush and loot the treasure.

The objective is pretty simple: two teams of four players compete to capture various flags. There are a few roles, such as Attacker, Defender, and Runner, and each character can be upgraded or equipped with medals to become stronger.

If you're looking for redeem codes for this game, you're in the right place. In this article, you'll find a complete list of codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

ACTIVE CODES FOR ONE PIECE BOUNTY RUSH

2026 - Rainbow Diamonds x5 (until 08/02/2026)

EXPIRED CODES

RUSH

BOUNTY

SEVEN

EGGHEAD

How to redeem One Piece Bounty Rush codes?

Step 1: Go to the Bandai Namco Entertainment Web Store

Step 2: If you don't already have one, create an account.

Step 3: Launch the game and tap the Menu button (three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of the screen)

Step 4: Tap Link Data and follow the instructions to link your Bandai Namco ID.

Step 5: Return to the website and paste your code. Your rewards will be sent to our in-game inbox.

To redeem codes for this game, you'll need to use both a dedicated website and the game itself.

Note that you can also claim 5 Rainbow Diamonds for free each month on this website.

How to get more codes?

You can follow the game's social media accounts, such as X and Facebook , or simply bookmark this article, as we'll update it as soon as new codes become available.

