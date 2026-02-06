Iron Saga codes (February 2026) - Looking for more Diamonds?

Did you know that Diamonds are a mechas best friend? With these Iron Saga codes, you can get a few extra completely for free!

If you love mechas and RPGs, you may already know the popular Iron Saga – Epic Robot Battler. And if not, you should definitely check it out – it's a pretty fun game with plenty of content to keep you occupied.

In Iron Saga, your story begins centuries after a great war in which twelve battle mechas nearly destroyed the world. It was so long ago that humanity completely forgot about it... until new forces began trying to get their hands on that technology.

You play as a mech pilot and must build a strong setup to win your battles. With more than 150 characters and over 100,000 (!) combinations, you'll have plenty of options to create your perfect battle mecha.

Apart from the story mode, you can spend some time with others in several multiplayer modes (arena, simulation, races, and so on) and claim bonus rewards by greeting friends daily. And if you want even more rewards, you're in the right place: below you'll find a complete list of active Iron Saga codes. We'll also explain how to redeem them.

ACTIVE CODES FOR IRON SAGA

UZUMEATIRONSAGA – Diamonds x200

IRONSAGADC – Diamonds x200

IRONSAGATW – Diamonds x200

IRONSAGAYT – Diamonds x200

IRONSAGAFB – Diamonds x300

EXPIRED CODES

IRONSAGARD

How to redeem Iron Saga codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Tap the System button (a gear icon on the left side of the screen)

Step 3: Tap the Code button

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it

Step 5: To claim your rewards, tap the Reward Centre button (a gift icon). Be careful, though, you only have seven days to claim them.

The process is pretty straightforward:

How to redeem more codes?

As usual, you can check out the game's social media accounts, such as X and Facebook , or join the Discord server . But if you don't want to search everywhere, you can simply bookmark this article and come back often!

