Seven Knights Re:Birth introduces its long-awaited crossover content featuring Solo Leveling

Level up!

Seven Knights Re:Birth is set to introduce its latest collaboration with Solo Leveling today

Nab Sung Jinwoo for free, and Chae Hae-In by completing the story event

Not only but you'll find plenty of other goodies and heroes to recruit

Ever since it was first published, it seems as if Solo Leveling has really taken the world by storm, not least when it comes to mobile gaming. Now, Netmarble's Seven Knights Re:Birth is the latest to get in on the Solo Leveling craze with their new collaboration going live today!

The new collaboration, kicking off today and set to run until about April 2nd, sees the hunters of Sung Jinwoo's world enter that of Seven Knights Re:Birth. You'll be able to jump into a new story event named Hunters & Adventurers to mark the event, as well as grab some exciting rewards.

Rewards that include the new legendary hero [Dancer] Chae Hae-In, who accompanies [Shadow Monarch] Sung Jinwoo himself, are available totally free as part of the new login event. Not only that, but you'll find two new rare heroes with [Loyal Helper] Yoo Jinho and [Haeundae Response Team] Lee Joohee joining the fray.

Cloaked in shadow

Aside from this being a great time to check out our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list , it also shows that Solo Leveling has real leverage with fans. With new events underway that'll let you earn Solo Leveling Summon Vouchers and other goodies, I have no doubt that this collaboration will be a major feature for fans.

Not only that, but we've got one of the final major additions in the form of the Sudden Raid. Encountered after clearing regular raids, this new challenge will see one of three additional bosses take to the field. But the rewards are more than worth the risk, letting you take your pick of reward equipment.

Certainly, there's a lot to dig into in the Seven Knights x Solo Leveling collab. But if you're looking for something different, then you're also in luck. Simply dig into our list of the best RPGs on iOS to see what else we think is worth having a go at this weekend!