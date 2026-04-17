Seven Knights Re:Birth introduces two new legendary characters, including Celestial Guardian Mist

Seven Knights Re:Birth's latest characters are introduced today

[Ultimate Ruler] Mist is joined by [Monstrous Strength] Nezha

The two arrive alongside new, exciting, and reward-packed in-game events

It's a Friday, and you know what that means! Yes, rounding up some of the latest updates and releases from our favourite games. In this case, Seven Knights Re:Birth is introducing two exciting new legendary characters to its already packed roster.

Things start off strong with the addition of the Celestial Guardian called [Ultimate Ruler] Mist. A universal-type, they specialise in supporting Death decks and will be available through their own rate-up summon event and arrive alongside a new power-up event. Check out our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list to see where they might end up.

Not only that, but Mist is joined by another new addition in the form of [Monstrous Strength Nezha], who functions well as a magic-type dealer. She's exclusively available via trading in Guild Tokens, so you'll need to hop into the related content to gather this currency.

Seven of nine

There are also some interesting new events to look forward to in Seven Knights Re:Birth, starting with the Raid Burning Event that encourages you to play raid-related content for enhanced equipment drops. Meanwhile, the Arena Challenge event, as you might expect, encourages you to jump into the arena for enhanced rewards.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for the latest pets and Pet Enhancement Support Event, with the arrival of Jeo, Jeb and Yorang to the lineup. Suffice it to say, these are great reasons to check in on Seven Knights Re:Birth this weekend to see what it has to offer!

Of course, if you're a dedicated Seven Knights fan, I've no doubt that you've caught onto this already and have dug up these characters to add to your roster. So, if you want to expand your palate, why not try some of the titles in our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?