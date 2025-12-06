Acecraft codes - Free diamonds, power cubes and loads of gold

To reduce the grinding process and get new pilots early on, use these Acecraft codes. We'll teach you how to use them as well!

Updated on December 06, 2025 - new code added

Getting your hands on a couple of extra recruit tickets can be huge, especially since it's not that easy to get new pilots in Acecraft. That's why these codes will come in handy, since they will give you not only recruit tickets, but also a bunch of other awesome rewards.

From Diamonds to Power Cubes and Gold, Acecraft codes we have collected mean business. If you played for just a little while, you probably noticed that it's not so easy to collect lots of Diamonds and summon like you would in a typical gacha. Instead, it requires a lot of grinding.

So, that's why you need to claim all of the latest codes.

Active Acecraft codes

PRISS4GO - Skyward Recruit Tickets, Recruit Tickets, Power Cubes (new!)

HALLOACE - 1 Recruit Ticket, 500 Gold, 50 Random Blueprints

ACEANDLT - 2 Skyward Recruit Tickets, 2 Recruit Tickets, 2 Power Cubes

ace888 - 100 Diamonds, 10,000 Gold

Expired

S2BOTTOGO - 2 Power Cubes, 2 Skyward Recruit Tickets, 2 Recruit Tickets

FLYCOPILOT - 200 Gold, 2 Recruit Ticket, 100 EXP Soda

WETOGETHER - 1 Recruiter Ticket, 500 Gold

aceandtj - 100 Diamonds, 3 Power Cubes, 500 Gold

ace888 - 100 Diamonds, 10k Gold

acesns - 100 Diamonds, 3 Power Cubes

aceinfohub - 3 Power Cubes

acegl0828 - 500 Gold, 2 Recruit Tickets

U3482K2222S

4T48W42222T

How to redeem codes in Acecraft

Step 1 : Go to the Adventure tab (bottom of the screen).

: Go to the tab (bottom of the screen). Step 2 : Open the Menu (top right corner).

: Open the (top right corner). Step 3 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 4 : Tap the " Redeem Code " option at the bottom.

: Tap the " " option at the bottom. Step 5: Type in your code, then hit the "Confirm" button.

Here is a simple, step-by-step process on how to do it:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Acecraft

New codes are released on Acecraft's official social media, like their Facebook profile . However, we'll add any new codes we find to this list, so make sure you claim them right away! You can also save this page and check it weekly, because we'll keep you updated. It'll save you from scouring the internet and multiple social media accounts.If one of the Acecraft codes doesn't seem to work, chances are it's already expired - the codes aren't case-sensitive, so you can type them in however you want!Acecraft is a beautiful blend of visuals and gameplay that feels like you're playing an old bullet hell shooter, but with a modern twist. The graphics are inspired by older cartoons, but will likely remind you of Cuphead if you're a bit younger. The music will remind you of shows like Tom & Jerry and Looney Tunes. It's fantastic, and if you want to enjoy it even more, these codes will give you something else to look forward to.

We've also got an Acecraft tier list, where we ranked the pilots by how well they perform! It'll help you know who to chase after in the gacha. And if you have a few games on the go at once, we also have KOF AFK codes and Grandline Vanguard codes, so check those out for some more freebies.