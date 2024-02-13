Seven Knights Idle Adventure - best team builds
Even if you pick the best possible heroes, it won't guarantee you victory. What you need is a powerful team, and these are the best teams in the game.
Netmarble has dropped one of the best idle games ever, giving players a taste of the booming mobile title Seven Knights. The tale of the characters continues following the original lore, allowing you to form a party with your favourite heroes.
Mainly, you will wander in the same world as Seven Knights, with harsh weather, strong foes, and monstrous bosses to conquer; you can look forward to lovely battle animations that up the ante in combat and a convenient character growth system. Raise the star level of your characters, upgrade your heroes, boost their skills, and summon new pets to prepare them for the battles ahead.
It won't be easy, but given the idle nature, you can expect to score in-game goodies and achievements even when you're AFK. The game features over 130 heroes to collect and a party of 12 members to form, which got us thinking: What are the best teams in Seven Knights idle adventure? We will get this over quickly to let you know the best heroes to invest in, how to form a good team, and which you can use as alternatives if you’re missing a few.
For now, enjoy some freebies with our Seven Knights idle adventure codes.
The best heroes to have in almost every team composition
While legendaries are expected to dominate an overall Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list, compiling a tier list including all characters is impractical, given the considerably increased difficulty in obtaining legendaries.
Our ultimate list of the best teams in Seven Knights Idle is an eclectic mix, ideally containing heroes of every type (Melee, Ranged, Support, and Defense). While you might tinker with it to create a full-ranged or full-melee team, you must include defensive and supportive units.
Furthermore, we are including uniques, as they provide a viable option, particularly for free-to-play gamers who may find legendaries out of reach. Shards are relatively attainable, and with the right ones - combined with a well-balanced team - unique heroes can push you forward until you acquire a few legendaries later on.
Our selection below will serve as your guide, from which you should pick your heroes to form a team and focus your investment.
1
Best overall team
Like in most games, a healer and a defender are a must in the party. In these teams, we are assuming you're lucky enough to get enough legendaries and uniques, but it's up to you to replace them with what you see fit to fulfil the same role.
After showcasing our top selections for legendary and unique heroes in Seven Knights Idle Adventure, we've assembled teams of 12 characters for every mode, assuming we have access to all the options.
The Best Seven Knights Idle Adventure Team for PvE/PvP
We aim to establish a consistently strong lineup. We'll provide a few replacement suggestions if you can't access one of the heroes mentioned below:Team One (Melee Focused)
- Sun Wukong or Junghyeok Yu (Legendary melee)
- Rachel or Zahara (Legendary melee)
- Ace (Legendary melee) or Sizar (Legendary melee)
- Sieg (Unique melee) or Jave (Legendary melee)
- Shane (Unique melee) or Misha (Legendary melee)
- Huiwon Jeong (Legendary Melee)
- Dokja Kim (Legendary Melee)
- Rin (Legendary Ranged) or Chloe (Unique Support) for boosting Melee heroes' damage.
- Rudy (Legendary defender) or Hellenia (Unique defender)
- Lu Bu (Legendary defender) or Tsing Tao (Unique defender)
- Lucrezia (Legendary defender) or Evan (Unique defender)
- Seaton (Legendary support) or Clemyth (Legendary support) for Melee Heroes Skills cooldown reduction.
- Rin (Legendary ranged)
- Black Rose (Legendary range) or Jupy (Unique range)
- Velika (Legendary range) or Ariel (Unique range)
- Kyrielle (Legendary range) or Ruri (Unique range)
- Da Qiao (Legendary range) or Sniper (Unique range)
- Bai Jiao (Legendary range) or Espada (Unique range)
- Rudy (legendary defender) or Hellenia (Unique defender)
- Lu Bu (Legendary defender) or Tsing Tao (the unique defender)
- Lucrezia (Legendary defender) or Evan (Unique defender)
- Seaton (Legendary support) or Karin (Unique support)
- Diaochan (Legendary support) or Noho (Unique support)
- Orly (Legendary support) or Hayoung (Unique support)
2
Best team for every dungeon
Seven Knights Idle Adventures offers five different dungeons to claim resources and materials. It would help if you had them upgrade your party continuously. Every boss has unique skills, so naturally, you need a different team to counter each of them. One exception is the Gold dungeon, which has a weak boss; it doesn't require any particular formation to beat, so we are skipping that one.
Remember that all dungeon bosses are immune to crowd control, so avoid taking heroes with those skills to save time.Best team for Hero Exp Dungeon
This Dungeon's boss deals more damage to your ranged heroes and inflicts paralysis (inability to attack or move, and skills become unavailable). So, using melee characters with crowd control immunity buffers is preferable. Here's a good team composition:
- Kris (Legendary melee): Deals damage proportional to the target's maximum HP.
- Rachel (Legendary melee) or Shane (Unique melee)
- Xiao (Legendary melee) or Heavenia (Unique melee)
- Dojka Kim (Legendary melee) or Jane (Unique melee)
- Ace (Legendary melee) or Victoria (Unique melee)
- Sizar (Legendary melee) or Bai Long (Unique melee)
- Sun Wukong (Legendary melee)
- Nezha (Legendary melee) or Spina (Unique melee)
- Rudy (Legendary defender) or Hellenia (Unique defender)
- Lu Bu (Legendary defender) or Tsing Tao (Unique defender)
- Clemyth (Legendary support) or Chloe (Unique support)
- Seaton (Legendary support) or Karin (Unique support)
3
Best team for Knight's Token Dungeon
The Knight's Tokgen Dungeon Boss is an evasion master and attack damage debuff, so heroes with accuracy and attack buffs are the perfect counter. Here is the team we recommend for taking them down:
- Dojka Kim (Legendary melee) or Victoria (Unique melee)
- Xiang Yu (Legendary melee) or Bai Long (Unique melee)
- Ace (Legendary melee) or Shane (Unique melee)
- Spike (Legendary melee) or Heavenia (Unique melee)
- Medea (Legendary range) or Sniper (Unique range)
- Rin (Legendary range) or Espada (Unique range)
- Black Rose (Legendary ranged), or better, add another melee.
- Kyrielle (Legendary ranged), or better, add another melee.
- Rudy (Legendary defender) or Hellenia (Unique defender)
- Lu Bu (Legendary defender) or Tsing Tao (Unique defender)
- Clemyth (Legendary support) or Chloe (Unique support)
- Soi (Legendary support) or Yuri (Unique support)
4
Best team for Relic Shard Dungeon
The Relic Shard Dungeon boss is known for his knockback skill and self-healing by 5% every second, which can be easily countered by incorporating immunity to crowd control, evasion debuffs, and anti-healing skills into your team:
- Misha (Legendary melee) or Bai Long (Unique melee)
- Dojka Kim (Legendary melee) or Victoria (Unique melee)
- Ace (Legendary melee) or Shane (Unique melee)
- Kris (Legendary melee) or Heavenia (Unique melee)
- Medea (Legendary range) or Sniper (Unique range)
- Rin (Legendary range) or Espada (Unique range)
- Ballista (Legendary ranged), or better, add another melee.
- Guang Yu (Legendary defender) or Even (Unique defender)
- Rudy (Legendary defender) or Tsing Tao (Unique defender)
- Lania (Legendary support) or Sera (Unique support)
- Clemyth (Legendary support) or Chloe (Unique support)
- Diaochan (Legendary support) or Yuri (Unique support)
5
Best team for Pet EXP Dungeon
The Raging Cow King is a challenging boss to take down due to his skill of dirty poison that lasts 30 seconds and inflicts 4% of your team's HP every second. The only counter is out-healing the damage or removing the poison. We have a good team that would take care of that:
- Asura (Legendary melee): Nullifies damage and recovers allies HP every second.
- Jave (Legendary melee) or Shane (Unique melee)
- Xiao (Legendary melee) or Heavenia (Unique melee)
- Dojka Kim (Legendary melee) or Jane (Unique melee)
- Ace (Legendary melee) or Victoria (Unique melee)
- Sizar (Legendary melee) or Bai Long (Unique melee)
- Medeaa (Legendary range)
- Bathory (Legendary ranged) or Spina (Unique melee)
- Lucrezia (Legendary defender) or Hellenia (Unique defender)
- Lu Bu (Legendary defender) or Tsing Tao (Unique defender)
- Dioachan (Legendary support) or Chloe (Unique support)
- Seaton (Legendary support) or Karin (Unique support)
That should be all for our Seven Knights idle adventure best team. In the comments below, we would like your thoughts on these teams or suggestions for your best.
If you're looking for anime-inspired games to play, we have:
- Dragon Ball Z Legends tier list
- One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list
- Elemental Powers Tycoon tier list of powers
Pokemon GO Promo Codes (February 2024)