Seven Knights Idle Adventure - best team builds

Even if you pick the best possible heroes, it won't guarantee you victory. What you need is a powerful team, and these are the best teams in the game.

Netmarble has dropped one of the best idle games ever, giving players a taste of the booming mobile title Seven Knights. The tale of the characters continues following the original lore, allowing you to form a party with your favourite heroes.

Mainly, you will wander in the same world as Seven Knights, with harsh weather, strong foes, and monstrous bosses to conquer; you can look forward to lovely battle animations that up the ante in combat and a convenient character growth system. Raise the star level of your characters, upgrade your heroes, boost their skills, and summon new pets to prepare them for the battles ahead.

It won't be easy, but given the idle nature, you can expect to score in-game goodies and achievements even when you're AFK. The game features over 130 heroes to collect and a party of 12 members to form, which got us thinking: What are the best teams in Seven Knights idle adventure? We will get this over quickly to let you know the best heroes to invest in, how to form a good team, and which you can use as alternatives if you’re missing a few.

The best heroes to have in almost every team composition

While legendaries are expected to dominate an overall Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list, compiling a tier list including all characters is impractical, given the considerably increased difficulty in obtaining legendaries.

Our ultimate list of the best teams in Seven Knights Idle is an eclectic mix, ideally containing heroes of every type (Melee, Ranged, Support, and Defense). While you might tinker with it to create a full-ranged or full-melee team, you must include defensive and supportive units.

Furthermore, we are including uniques, as they provide a viable option, particularly for free-to-play gamers who may find legendaries out of reach. Shards are relatively attainable, and with the right ones - combined with a well-balanced team - unique heroes can push you forward until you acquire a few legendaries later on.

Our selection below will serve as your guide, from which you should pick your heroes to form a team and focus your investment.