If there’s any franchise that Bandai Namco loves to promote in their games, it’s One Piece. This is no surprise, given it's been the biggest of the "big three" shonen manga series for decades. And with a huge roster of characters and a decades-long publishing cycle covering anime, manga, movies and even a live-action series, there’s plenty of content to pull from.

This is especially true of Namco’s One Piece Treasure Cruise, a mobile RPG that’s been going strong since 2014, and has been constantly updated with the new characters added to the Straw Hat Pirates since. But, with such a massive roster that means that picking the wheat from the chaff can be difficult, so we’ve done our research and compiled our own tier list ranking the different crewmates and captains of One Piece Treasure Cruise!

By some estimations, One Piece Treasure Cruise has well over four thousand characters. Yep, you read that right, 4000, or close to 5000 rather. But, don’t be intimidated - like I was - because many of these are evolutions of characters or variants. Confused? Let me explain…

Piratevolution

Evolutions work like they would in other games, such as Pokemon. Like many Shonen manga, the characters in One Piece aren’t static, like superheroes. Instead, they change and grow over time, which is what evolutions represent. There are of course unique variations of each character, representing unique situations or variations, such as special event versions which fall outside the normal evolution chain.

So, for example, when you play the tutorial you play as a child version of Luffy, and one of your first actions on starting the main story proper is to evolve Luffy into his iconic young adult version - straw hat and red vest included. That means that functionally you can knock a few thousand characters off that list, although you’ll still have a comfortably numbing amount to choose from.

For the One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list, we’re going to come at it from the angle of characters with the most potency, the best synergy and the best evolutions. To keep things at least somewhat feasible, we’ll name the characters in general - assume that this covers their evolutions and unique variants as well. So a character with one very good variant may not be ranked high, even if their one variant is extremely good, but won’t rank bottom based on their lacklustre variants either.

Essentially, we’re grading on an average with each tier set out in no particular order, so don't worry if your favourite is the bottom of S tier because they're still S tier - but without further ado, let’s set sail!