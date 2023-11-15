One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list
If there’s any franchise that Bandai Namco loves to promote in their games, it’s One Piece. This is no surprise, given it's been the biggest of the "big three" shonen manga series for decades. And with a huge roster of characters and a decades-long publishing cycle covering anime, manga, movies and even a live-action series, there’s plenty of content to pull from.
This is especially true of Namco’s One Piece Treasure Cruise, a mobile RPG that’s been going strong since 2014, and has been constantly updated with the new characters added to the Straw Hat Pirates since. But, with such a massive roster that means that picking the wheat from the chaff can be difficult, so we’ve done our research and compiled our own tier list ranking the different crewmates and captains of One Piece Treasure Cruise!
By some estimations, One Piece Treasure Cruise has well over four thousand characters. Yep, you read that right, 4000, or close to 5000 rather. But, don’t be intimidated - like I was - because many of these are evolutions of characters or variants. Confused? Let me explain…
PiratevolutionEvolutions work like they would in other games, such as Pokemon. Like many Shonen manga, the characters in One Piece aren’t static, like superheroes. Instead, they change and grow over time, which is what evolutions represent. There are of course unique variations of each character, representing unique situations or variations, such as special event versions which fall outside the normal evolution chain.
So, for example, when you play the tutorial you play as a child version of Luffy, and one of your first actions on starting the main story proper is to evolve Luffy into his iconic young adult version - straw hat and red vest included. That means that functionally you can knock a few thousand characters off that list, although you’ll still have a comfortably numbing amount to choose from.
For the One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list, we’re going to come at it from the angle of characters with the most potency, the best synergy and the best evolutions. To keep things at least somewhat feasible, we’ll name the characters in general - assume that this covers their evolutions and unique variants as well. So a character with one very good variant may not be ranked high, even if their one variant is extremely good, but won’t rank bottom based on their lacklustre variants either.
Essentially, we’re grading on an average with each tier set out in no particular order, so don't worry if your favourite is the bottom of S tier because they're still S tier - but without further ado, let’s set sail!
1
S tier
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Tony Tony Chopper, Franky, Yamato, Gol D. Roger, Jinbe, Brook
It shouldn’t be surprising that the Straw Hat Pirates and their close allies are mainly at the very top of the One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list. Given the iconic nature of the series, Luffy, Nami, Zoro and the others are constantly receiving new unique variations. Not only that, but the fact that the crew is canonically so close means that the synergy behind their different slot types (STR, INT, and PSY) is incredible, so if you want a simple and effective set of characters to shoot for, the Straw Hats are a great choice. Not only that but since you acquire Luffy and the others to begin with, evolving them - and in some cases needing them for story progress - is basically your default progression path anyway.
As for Gol D. Roger - he’s the king of the pirates, where else do you expect him to go? Right, in all seriousness his abilities of his default variation - causing true damage and ignoring any effects to the contrary - has earned many cries of OP, congruent with his rarity.
2
A tier
|Tier
|Characters
|A
|Edward Newgate (aka Whitebeard), Portgas D. Ace, Dracule Mihawk, Smoker, Doflamingo/Donquixote Doflamingo, Sengoku, Akainu, Kizaru, Aokiji, Monkey D. Garp, Trafalgar Law, Buggy, Shanks, Eustass Kid, Silvers, Rayleigh, Bartholomew Kuma, Gecko Moria, Eneru, Blackbeard/Marshall D. Teach, Sabo, Little Oars Jr, Boa Hancock, Corazon, Carrot, Olin, Uta, Kaido
A tier is where you’ll find a large number of characters; One Piece boasts a massive cast, and many of them are fan favourites who are well-represented in Treasure Cruise. The Admirals in particular boast a vast variety of evolutions and variant cards, while the famous pirates (Shanks, Mihawk, Buggy etc.) outside the central Straw Hat crew boast unique cards and evolutions too. If you want to move outside the comfortable familiarity of the Straw Hat Crew then exploring the options these characters open up is a great pick.
3
B tier
|Tier
|Characters
|B
|Coby, Helmeppo, Madam Sharley, Camie, Shirahoshi, Zeff, Vista, Jozu, Urouge, Zephyr, Ain, Perona, Fossa, Nefeltari Vivi, Charlotte Pudding, Koala, Diamante, Brownbeard, Gild. Tesoro, Magellan, Jesus Burgess, Shiryu, Doc Q, Kin’emon, Kanjuro, Hody Jones, Dogstorm, Cat Viper, Pedro, Hongo, Shinobu, Moda, Bao Huang, Maha, Kawamatsu, Komurasaki (aka Hiyori), Denjiro, Shimotsuki Ushimaru, Fugetsu Omusubi, Uzuki Tempura, Queen, Kozuki, Who’s-Who, Sasaki, King, Tashigi, Okiku, Charlotte Linlin, Charlotte Perospero, Black Maria, Shutenmaru, Vinsmoke Reiju, Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Lucy, Douglas Bullett, Neptune, Edward Weevil
Characters relegated to this tier either have convoluted evolution paths, or simply not straightforward ones and lacklustre lower-rarity cards. Coby and Helmeppo top this list, as despite having interesting career paths in the series - going from background characters with the more cartoonish designs seen earlier in the series to genuinely capable fighters on their own - their evolution paths only go up once. They still have strong variants, but not necessarily as easily acquired, or worthwhile on their own as upper-tier characters.
4
C tier
|Tier
|Characters
|C
|Alvida, Arlong, Ben Beckman, Roux, Yasopp, Kuro, Django, Siam, Butchie, Crocodile, Don Krieg, Marco, Tsuru, Killer, Apoo, X Drake, Bonney, Capone Bege, Cindry, Emporio Ivankov Curiel, Fossa, Thatch, Pell, Chaka, Heracles Un, Wyper, Ohm, Kaku, Ryuma, Hatchan, Squard, Whitey Bay, Duval, Koza Blueno, Jabra, Fukuro, Hina, Caesar Clown, Vergo, Wapol, Buffalo, Sugar, Giolla, Senor Pink, Lao G, Yokozuna, Marguerite, Aphelandra, Sweetpea, Pica, Pacifista (PX-1, PX-2), Kuja Warriors, Sentomaru, Izo Raizo, Gladius, Violet, Dellinger, Blue Gilly, Don Chin Jao, Hajrudin, Bartolomeo, Inazuma, Kaiser Mustache, Boa Sandersonia, Jaguar D. Saul, Boa Marigold, Leo, Kyro,s Don Sai, Fujitora, Musshuru, Saga, Binz, Shiki, Cavendish, Suleiman, Orlumbus, Dagama, Elizabello II, Carina, Baccarat, Dice, Mr Tanaka, Oars, Blenheim, Kingdew, Haruta, Atmos, Ganfor, Yorki, Lafitte, Van Ogre, Baron Tamago, Pekoms T Bone Hyouzou Zeo Daruma Dosun Fukaboshi Caribou Vander Decken IX Ideo Hammond, Coribou, Wanda, Fukurokuju, Lola, Crocus, Jack, Trebol, Page One, Gordon, Sunny-kun, Otama, Ulti, Charlotte Brulee, Charlotte Oven, Charlotte Katakuri, Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Galette, Charlotte Poire, Charlotte Montd’Or, Charlotte Cracker, Charlotte Flampe, Charlotte Bavarois, Charlotte Amande, Charlotte Chiffon, Charlotte Daifuku, Charlotte Praline, Bepo, Catarina Devon, Toki, Orochi, Milky, Karasu, Streusen, Morley, Local Sea Monster - Man-Eating Monster, Rockstar, Gyukimaru, Hitokiri, Kamazo, Viola, Gaban, Stussy, Tenguyama, Hitetsu, Speed, Charlotte Opera, King Riku.
This tier is where you’ll find characters that are named, and are useful if you pull them but can be superseded by better characters or are only useful in certain circumstances. They’re still useful in areas like the early and mid-game and are well worth learning to use, although they aren’t exactly ones you’ll be excited to pull.
Nevertheless they’re not instant sales, and if you’re interested in gathering as many named characters as possible it’s more than worth knowing that these are available for completion's sake. It’s also strangely fitting for Usopp that his absentee father only has a single variant in Treasure Cruise, even compared to other Red-Hair pirates like Roux.
5
D Tier
|Tier
|Characters
|D
|Aladdin, Corporal - Navy, HQ Major - Navy HQ, Demolisher (Axeman, Spearman), Pearl, Gin, Nezumi, Kuroobi, Ensign - Navy HQ, Mr 1/2/3/4/5/8/9, Mr Prince, Mr Zero, Miss Goldenweek, Miss/Ms. Valentine, Miss Monday, Miss Merry Christmas, Miss Doublefinger, Miss All Sunday, Otsuru, Blamenco, Dorry, Broggy, Momonga, Onigumo, Basil Hawkins, Khalifa, Paulie, Rob Lucci, Kaku, Lulu, Kuromarimo, Kung Fu Dugong, Doctor Hogback, General Zombie, Satori, Shura, Gedatsu, Braham, Namule, Rakuyo, Satori, Shura, Shandian Warrior (Adept, Hunter), Bellmere, Domino, Sadie, Porche, Capote, Hamburg, Pickles, Big Bun, Foxy, Kamakiri, Raki, Nojiko, Purinpurin, Zambai, Tilestone, Gaimon, Rebecca, Absalom, Elizabeth, Caroline, Sarquiss, Bellamy, Shoujou, Montblanc Cricket, Masira, Kuroobi, Choo, Kumadori, Berry Good, Mr Genzo, Dr Hiriluk, Shu, Strawberry, Iceburg, Baby 5, Blugori, Hannyabal, Kikyo, Shuraiya, Gasparde, Machvise, Jean Bart ,President Heaby, General Hotdog, Nico Olvia, Laboon, Yorki, Gairam, Sebastian, Nightin, John Giant, Wicka, Gancho, Cub, Bian, Mansherry, Curly Dadan, Porchemy, Bluejam, Jean Ango, Dogura, Wadatsumi Ikaros, Groggy Monsters, Condoriano, Vasco Shot, Peachbeard, Stelly - King of Goa, Otoko, Avalo, Pizarro, Old Man Hyo, Conis, Speed, Jill, St. Donquixote Homing - Ex-Celestial Dragon, Gotti, Gastino, Donald Moderate, A.O., Sora, Mother Carmel, Bobbin, Diesel, Aristocroc, Makino, Kuween, Tank Lepanto, Scarlet, Fisher Tiger.
Characters in this tier are somewhat more useful than the ones relegated to the E tier. They’re still likely not going to be a lynchpin or even journeymen characters you use for any significant length of time, but they’re not immediate sells and can be useful in special circumstances or are needed for story missions.
Note: Characters in italics are part of a series - for example; there are different variations of the navy ensign with damage types, but they all fall under the same ranking. The Mr-series are individual agents of Baroque Works, and have their own independent variations but fall under the same category for the purpose of brevity.
6
E Tier
- Higuma
- Bandits (Pistol, Sword)
- Seaman - Navy (Pistol, Cannoneer)
- Apprentice - Navy (Pistol, Cannoneer)
- Humandrill
- Fishman - Arlong Crewmember (Sword, Karate)
- Yellow Pirates (Shooter, Slasher)
- Red Pirates (Shooter, Slasher)
- Black Pirates (Shooter, Slasher)
- Green Pirates (Shooter, Slasher)
- Blue Pirates (Shooter, Slasher)
- Bodyguard (‘Sunglasses’)
- Black Cat Pirates
- Group Leaders
- Billions - Baroque Works
- Skypeia Enforcers
- Captain Skypeia Guard (yellow, red)
- Skilled Gunner
- Cannoneer Skilled
- Triceratops
- Rex
- Brontosaurus
- Lapin
- Dalton
- Sea Cat
- Banana Gator
- Jigoro of the Wind
- Karoo
- Kaya
- Minorhinoceros
- Basilisk
- Nola - Giant Snake
- Minokoala
- Manticore
- Genbou
- Asia
- Hiking Bear
- Gangster Carne
- Gangster Patty
- Street Punk - Bounty Hunter
- Pappagu
- Nefeltari Cobra King of Alabasta Kingdom
- Sea Animal Pirates
- Risky Brothers
- Cerberus
- Taralan
- Bear Skin Rug
- Zombies (Wild)
- Robson
- Saldeath
- Gyaro
- Macro
- Tansui
- Saint Charlos
- Saint Roswald
- Saint Shalria
- Saint Mjosgard
- Gloriosa
- Needless
- Ricky
- Guards
- Jailors
- Sphinx
- Minotaur
- Minozebra
- Army Wolf
- Johnny
- Yosaku
- Birdie Kingdom Roc
- Longarm Kingdom Tribesman
- Tequila Wolf Guard
- Lip “Service” Doughty
- “Gashed” Albion
- Fish-Man District Outlaw
- Sturdy Security Officer
- Punk Hazard Sentry Squad Member
- Punk Hazard Gas-Mask Sentry
- Hiking Bear
- Toy Soldier
- Mariejois Guard Soldier
- Land of Wano Officials
- Chess Peacekeeper
- Millions - Baroque Works
- Germa Kingdom Clone Soldier
- Musketeers
- Guardians
- Gifters
- Pleasures
- Donquixote Pirate Crew - Low-level
- Heat
- Wire
Characters at the bottom of the One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list are, to use the nomenclature of the fandom, “trash”. These are functionally useless with next to no levelling potential and are simply there to fill out rosters and provide synergy before you get a named character that can then be used for that space in your crew if even that. Advice is to sell, sell, sell as these characters can’t even be used for evolutions.
Generally, any generic tier character that’s part of a series is useless except if you’re literally just starting out, although even then you’re likely to roll at least one much better character before you leave the tutorial proper.
This includes lower-tier generic characters, but as you can see in the next tier up, there are generic characters that have utility. However, characters in this tier rarely if ever are needed even for story missions. Generally, many “animal” characters that aren’t named fall under this category too.
Note, the world nobles, the “Saints” have an extremely high sell value compared to the usual fodder. So they can be an easy way to big money.
7
Special Mention - Partners
Of course not every character in One Piece Treasure Cruise fights solo. Many of them are paired up into a single character. These are especially useful since you can switch once per turn between characters with different abilities, and special abilities when they switch to boot. Here are a few you can shoot for, naturally Luffy’s got more than a few partner variants…
- Luffy & Law - Those Who Destroy the Facade of Peace
- Luffy & Ace - High Seas' Pirate
- Luffy & Law - Miracle-Making Generation
- Kizaru & Fujitora - Admirals After the Diva
- Shanks & Buggy - The Same Old
8
Nil Tier - Evolvers & Boosters
While 4000 characters sound impressive, there is a significant portion that can be discarded from our ranking. In this case the evolution and booster characters - such as the Crabs, Penguins, and Pigs. These are characters that are acquired solely to use for evolving your other characters or boosting their level and won’t factor into any team build. However, it’s worth looking these up regardless to gauge their rarity, what they’ll contribute if used for evolution and whatnot - so you know whether to save them, there are numerous fan resources that list elements such as the materials you can use for certain evolutions so you don’t miss out on a preferred character.
9
Further Resources
Fortunately, with almost ten years of development and fandom growth under its belt (makes you feel old doesn’t it?) One Piece Treasure Cruise has a wealth (pun intended) of resources available. Check out sites like the One Piece Treasure Cruise wiki for a comprehensive overview of the currently available characters and notes on their utility.
Also, with One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list in mind, do remember that with many gacha games, older characters are likely to drop in usage as you get to higher-tier content or newer content. Meanwhile, characters which will likely be lacklustre in a few years still have their niche. So give newer characters a chance if you don’t find their placement on this list agreeable.
Naturally, since these are fan resources we can’t guarantee they’ll always be correct, but given the mind-bogglingly huge variety of things to do in the One Piece Treasure Cruise, they’re a great place to get started.