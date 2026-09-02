One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list
This game has over 4000 characters. New players will get intimidated by it, and that's why there's a great need for this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list.
Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 16.1.3 - Added: Ripley, Gerd - New Giant Pirates Doctor, Loki - Sun God who Brings the World to an End, Nefeltari Vivi, Luffy & Zoro - Captain and His Right-Hand Man Seeking the Key, Scopper Gaban - The Left Arm of the Pirate King,
One Piece Treasure Cruise is a mobile RPG that’s been going strong since 2014, and has been constantly updated with the new characters added to the Straw Hat Pirates since. But, with such a massive roster, picking the wheat from the chaff can be difficult, so we’ve done our research and compiled our One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list, ranking the different crewmates and captains!
For this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list, we’re going to come at it from the angle of characters with the most potency, the best synergy and evolutions, not all of them! To keep things at least somewhat feasible, we’ll name the characters in general - assume that this covers their evolutions and unique variants as well. So a character with one very good variant may not be ranked high, even if their one variant is extremely good, but won’t rank bottom based on their lacklustre variants either.
Essentially, we’re grading on average with each tier set out in no particular order, so don't worry if your favourite is the bottom of S tier because they're still S tier. Anyway, without further ado, let’s set sail!Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
|Characters
|Luffy & Zoro - Captain and His Right-Hand Man Seeking the Key, Imu - Occupant of the Empty Throne, Blackbeard - Emperor Advancing to His Ambition, Zoro VS St. Nusjuro - Clashing Blades, Luffy & Bonney, St. Jaygarcia Saturn, St. Topman Warcury , St. Topman Mars, Monkey D. Luffy - Rampage in the Future City, Bartholomew Kuma - Daughter-Protecting Hero , Charlotte Linlin, Roger & Rayleigh & Gaban - Stepping onto God Valley, Newgate & Shiki & Linlin - Invading God Valley, Ginny, Monkey D. Luffy, Franky, Yamato, Brook, Jewelry Bonney, Blackbeard VS Law, Kaido & King, Big Mom & Katakuri, Akainu, St. Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro - Godhead of Finance of the Five Elders, Van Ogre - Supersonic Appearing Before the Five Elders
|Loki - Sun God who Brings the World to an End, Scopper Gaban - The Left Arm of the Pirate King, Monkey D. Luffy - Emperor Freely Sailing the Sea, Red-Haired Shanks - Emperor Witnessing the End of the World, Emet (The Iron Giant), Catarina Devon - Crescent Moon Hunter Appearing Before the Five Elders, Luffy & Zoro & Sanji - Unpredictable Future Island, Dr. Vegapunk - Infinite Possibilities of Energy, Nami & Sanji - Confronting the Peak of Science, Luffy VS Kaido, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Jesus Burgess, Kuzan, Dorry & Broggy - Retaliating Against the Threat to the Homeland, Shanks VS Kid - Clash Between the Emperor and the New Generation, Zoro & Kaku - Intersecting Trails of Blades and Kicks, Nami – Wave-Riding Navigator
|Nefeltari Vivi, St. Shepherd Ju Peter - Godhead of Agriculture of the Five Elders, Yamato & Otama – A Shared Happy Moment, Roronoa Zoro - Aiming for the Pinnacle, Mr. 1 - Unrestricted Slashes, S-Snake - The Strongest Form of Humanity, Usopp & Dr. Vegapunk "Lilith the Evil", Monkey D. Garp - Fists to Save His Protege, Roronoa Zoro - Memories of Straw Hat Pirates, Gol D. Roger, Jinbe, Tony Tony Chopper, Kuzan - Tenth Ship Captain of the Blackbeard Pirates, Dracule Mihawk - Greatest Swordsman Awaiting the Young, Brook - Freezing Chill of the Dead, Zoro VS Lucci - Battling Swords and Hand Pistols
It shouldn’t be surprising that the Straw Hat Pirates and their close allies are mainly at the very top of the One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list. Given the iconic nature of the series, Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and the others are constantly receiving new variations.
Not only that, but the fact that the crew is canonically so close means that the synergy behind their different slot types (STR, INT, and PSY) is incredible, so if you want a simple and effective set of characters to shoot for, the Straw Hats are a great choice.
Not only that, but since you acquire Luffy and the others to begin with, evolving them - and in some cases needing them for story progress - is basically your default progression path anyway.
As for Gol D. Roger - he’s the king of the pirates, where else do you expect him to go? Right, in all seriousness his abilities of his default variation - causing true damage and ignoring any effects to the contrary - has earned many cries of OP, congruent with his rarity.
2
A tier
|Characters
|Gerd - New Giant Pirates Doctor, Buggy - Genius Jester (Emperor Reaching Out to His Dreams) , STR Vegapunk, Boa Hancock, Dragon & Ivankov & Kuma, Jewelry Bonney - Fury-Filled Blade, Kizaru - Cloud-Splitting Light Sword, Edward Newgate (aka Whitebeard), Portgas D. Ace, Dracule Mihawk, Smoker, Doflamingo/Donquixote Doflamingo, Sengoku, Akainu, Kizaru, Blackbeard VS Law - Clash of the Worst Generations, Momonosuke & Kin'emon & Denjiro - Regaining Their Lost Glory to Shine as Before, Oden & Kin'emon & Denjiro, Jinbe, Franky, Brook, Saintess Gunko - Confirmed Path of the Future, St. Shamrock - Commander of the Holy Knights
|Ripley, Corazon, Perona: Misty Ghost Princess - Night of Halloween, Rayleigh, Bartholomew Kuma, Gecko Moria, Eneru, Blackbeard/Marshall D. Teach, Sabo, Aokiji, Monkey D. Garp
|Little Oars Jr, Boa Hancock, Corazon, Carrot, Olin, Uta, Kaido, Trafalgar Law, Buggy, Shanks, Eustass Kid, Silvers, Yamato, Carrot & Dogstorm & Cat Viper
A tier is where you’ll find a large number of characters; One Piece boasts a massive cast, and many of them are fan favourites who are well-represented in Treasure Cruise.
The Admirals in particular boast a vast variety of evolutions and variant cards, while the famous pirates (Shanks, Mihawk, and Buggy) outside the central Straw Hat crew boast unique cards and evolutions too.
If you want to move outside the comfortable familiarity of the Straw Hat Crew then exploring the options these characters open up is a great pick.
3
B tier
|Characters
|Bonney, Nami from One Piece magazine - Three-Sword Style Swordswoman, Coby, Helmeppo, Madam Sharley, Camie, Shirahoshi, Zeff, Vista, Jozu, Urouge, Zephyr, Ain, Perona, Fossa, Nefeltari Vivi, Charlotte Pudding, Koala, Diamante, Brownbeard,
|Bellamy, St. Figarland Garling, Godhead of Science and Defense of the Five Elders, the Highest Authority in the World, Fugetsu Omusubi, Uzuki Tempura, Queen, Kozuki, Who’s-Who, Sasaki, King, Tashigi, Bao Huang, Maha, Kawamatsu, Komurasaki (aka Hiyori), Denjiro, Shimotsuki Ushimaru
|Okiku, Charlotte Linlin, Charlotte Perospero, Black Maria, Shutenmaru, Vinsmoke Reiju, Kin’emon, Kanjuro, Hody Jones, Dogstorm, Cat Viper, Pedro, Hongo, Shinobu, Moda
|Vinsmoke Niji, Vinsmoke Yonji, Lucy, Douglas Bullett, Neptune, Edward Weevil, Gild. Tesoro, Magellan, Jesus Burgess, Shiryu, Doc Q
Characters relegated to this tier either have convoluted evolution paths, or simply not straightforward ones and lacklustre lower-rarity cards.
Coby and Helmeppo top this list, as despite having interesting career paths in the series - going from background characters with the more cartoonish designs seen earlier in the series to genuinely capable fighters on their own - their evolution paths only go up once.
They still have strong variants, but not necessarily as easily acquired, or worthwhile on their own, as upper-tier characters.
4
C tier
|Characters
|Emporio Ivankov, Alvida, Arlong, Ben Beckman, Roux, Yasopp, Kuro, Django, Siam, Butchie, Crocodile, Don Krieg, Marco, Tsuru, Killer, Apoo, X Drake, Bonney, Capone Bege, Cindry, Emporio Ivankov Curiel, Fossa, Thatch, Pell, Chaka, Heracles Un, Wyper, Ohm, Kaku, Ryuma, Hatchan, Squard, Whitey Bay, Duval
|Pacifista (PX-1, PX-2), Kuja Warriors, Sentomaru, Izo Raizo, Gladius, Violet, Dellinger, Blue Gilly, Don Chin Jao, Hajrudin, Koza Blueno, Jabra, Fukuro, Hina, Caesar Clown, Vergo, Wapol, Buffalo, Sugar, Giolla, Senor Pink, Lao G, Yokozuna, Marguerite, Aphelandra, Sweetpea, Pica
|Bartolomeo, Inazuma, Kaiser Mustache, Boa Sandersonia, Jaguar D. Saul, Boa Marigold, Leo, Kyros, Don Sai, Fujitora, Musshuru, Saga, Binz, Shiki, Cavendish
|Charlotte Galette, Charlotte Poire, Charlotte Montd’Or, Charlotte Cracker, Charlotte Flampe, Charlotte Bavarois, Suleiman, Orlumbus, Dagama, Elizabello II, Carina, Baccarat, Dice, Mr Tanaka, Oars, Blenheim, Kingdew, Haruta, Atmos
|Charlotte Amande, Charlotte Chiffon, Charlotte Daifuku, Charlotte Praline, Bepo, Catarina Devon, Toki, Orochi, Caribou Vander Decken IX Ideo Hammond, Coribou, Wanda, Fukurokuju, Lola, Crocus, Jack, Trebol, Page One, Gordon, Sunny-kun
|Milky, Karasu, Streusen, Morley, Local Sea Monster - Man-Eating Monster, Rockstar, Gyukimaru, Ganfor, Yorki, Lafitte, Van Ogre, Baron Tamago, Pekoms T Bone Hyouzou Zeo Daruma Dosun Fukaboshi
|Hitokiri, Kamazo, Viola, Gaban, Stussy, Tenguyama, Hitetsu, Speed, Charlotte Opera, King Riku, Otama, Ulti, Charlotte Brulee, Charlotte Oven, Charlotte Katakuri, Charlotte Smoothie
This tier is where you’ll find characters that are named and are useful if you pull them, but can be superseded by better characters or are only useful in certain circumstances. They’re still useful in areas like the early and mid-game and are well worth using, although they aren’t exactly exciting to pull.
Nevertheless, they’re not instant sales, and if you’re interested in gathering as many named characters as possible, it’s more than worth knowing that these are available for completion's sake. It’s also strangely fitting for Usopp that his absentee father only has a single variant in Treasure Cruise, even compared to other Red-Hair pirates like Roux.
5
D Tier
|Characters
|Aladdin, Corporal - Navy, HQ Major - Navy HQ, Demolisher (Axeman, Spearman), Pearl, Gin, Nezumi, Kuroobi, Ensign - Navy HQ, Mr 1/2/3/4/5/8/9, Mr Prince, Mr Zero, Miss Goldenweek, Miss/Ms. Valentine, Miss Monday, Miss Merry Christmas, Miss Doublefinger, Miss All Sunday, Otsuru, Blamenco, Kuma & Ginny
|Zambai, Tilestone, Gaimon, Rebecca, Absalom, Elizabeth, Caroline, Sarquiss, Bellamy, Shoujou, Montblanc Cricket, Masira, Kuroobi, Choo, Kumadori, Berry Good, Mr Genzo, Dr Hiriluk, Shu, Strawberry, Iceburg, Baby 5, Blugori, Hannyabal, Kikyo, Shuraiya
|Gasparde, Machvise, Jean Bart ,President Heaby, General Hotdog, Nico Olvia, Laboon, Yorki, Gairam, Sebastian, Nightin, John Giant, Wicka, Gancho, Cub, Bian, Mansherry, Curly Dadan
|Porchemy, Bluejam, Jean Ango, Dogura, Wadatsumi Ikaros, Groggy Monsters, Condoriano, Vasco Shot, Peachbeard, Stelly - King of Goa, Otoko, Avalo, Pizarro, Old Man Hyo, Conis
|Speed, Jill, St. Donquixote Homing - Ex-Celestial Dragon, Gotti, Gastino, Donald Moderate, A.O. Dorry, Broggy, Momonga, Onigumo, Basil Hawkins, Khalifa, Paulie, Rob Lucci, Kaku, Lulu, Kuromarimo, Kung Fu Dugong, Doctor Hogback, General Zombie, Satori, Shura, Gedatsu
|Sora, Mother Carmel, Bobbin, Diesel, Aristocroc, Makino, Kuween, Tank Lepanto, Scarlet, Fisher Tiger, Braham, Namule, Rakuyo, Satori, Shura, Shandian Warrior (Adept, Hunter), Bellmere, Domino, Sadie, Porche, Capote, Hamburg, Pickles, Big Bun, Foxy, Kamakiri, Raki, Nojiko, Purinpurin
Characters in this tier are somewhat more useful than the ones relegated to the E tier. They’re still likely not going to be a lynchpin or even journeymen characters you use for any significant length of time, but they’re not immediate sells and can be useful in special circumstances or are needed for story missions.
Note: Characters in italics are part of a series - for example; there are different variations of the navy ensign with damage types, but they all fall under the same ranking. The Mr-series are individual agents of Baroque Works, and have their own independent variations but fall under the same category for the purpose of brevity.
6
E Tier
|Characters
|Higuma, Bandits, Seaman - Navy, Apprentice - Navy, Humandrill, Fishman - Arlong Crewmember, Yellow Pirates, Red Pirates, Land of Wano Officials, Chess Peacekeeper, Millions - Baroque Works
|Black Pirates, Green Pirates, Blue Pirates, Bodyguard (‘Sunglasses’), Black Cat Pirates, Group Leaders, Mariejois Guard Soldier, Germa Kingdom Clone Soldier
|Billions - Baroque Works, Skypeia Enforcers, Captain Skypeia Guard (yellow, red), Skilled Gunner, Cannoneer Skilled, Triceratops, Rex,
|Brontosaurus, Lapin, Dalton, Sea Cat, Banana Gator, Jigoro of the Wind, Karoo, Kaya, Minorhinoceros, Basilisk, Nola - Giant Snake, Minokoala
|Manticore, Genbou, Asia, Hiking Bear, Gangster Carne, Gangster Patty, Street Punk - Bounty Hunter, Pappagu, Nefeltari Cobra King of Alabasta Kingdom, Toy Soldier
|Sea Animal Pirates, Risky Brothers, Cerberus, Taralan, Bear Skin Rug, Zombies (Wild), Robson, Saldeath, Gyaro, Macro, Tansui, Saint Charlos, Saint Roswald, Saint Shalria, Musketeers, Donquixote Pirate Crew - Low-level
|Saint Mjosgard, Gloriosa, Needless, Ricky, Guards, Jailors, Sphinx, Minotaur, Minozebra, Army Wolf, Sturdy Security Officer, Punk Hazard Sentry Squad Member, Punk Hazard Gas-Mask Sentry,
|Johnny, Yosaku, Birdie Kingdom Roc, Longarm Kingdom Tribesman, Tequila Wolf Guard, Lip “Service” Doughty, Gashed” Albion, Fish-Man District Outlaw, Hiking Bear, Pleasures, Guardians, Gifters, Heat, Wire
Characters at the bottom of our One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list are, to use the nomenclature of fandom, “trash”. These are functionally useless with next to no levelling potential and are simply there to fill out rosters and provide synergy before you get a named character that can then be used for that space in your crew, if that. Advice is to sell, sell, sell, as these characters can’t even be used for evolutions.
Generally, any generic tier character that’s part of a series is useless except if you’re just starting out, although even then, you’re likely to roll at least one much better character before you leave the tutorial.
This includes lower-tier generic characters, but as you can see in the next tier up, there are generic characters that have utility. However, characters in this tier are rarely, if ever, needed even for story missions. Generally, many animal characters that aren’t named fall under this category too.
Note, the world nobles, the Saints, have an extremely high sell value compared to the usual fodder. So they can be an easy way to big money.
7
Special Mention - Partners
Of course not every character in One Piece Treasure Cruise fights solo. Many of them are paired up into a single character. These are especially useful since you can switch once per turn between characters with different abilities, and special abilities when they switch to boot. Here are a few you can shoot for, naturally Luffy’s got more than a few partner variants…
|Characters
|Luffy & Law - Those Who Destroy the Facade of Peace, Luffy & Ace - High Seas' Pirate
|Luffy & Law - Miracle-Making Generation, Kizaru & Fujitora - Admirals After the Diva
|Shanks & Buggy - The Same Old
8
Nil Tier - Evolvers & Boosters
While 4000 characters sounds impressive, a significant portion can be discarded from our ranking. In this case, the evolution and booster characters, such as the Crabs, Penguins, and Pigs. These characters are acquired solely to use for evolving your other characters or boosting their level, and won’t factor into any team build. However, it’s worth looking these up regardless to gauge their rarity, what they’ll contribute if used for evolution and whatnot - so you know whether to save them, there are numerous fan resources that list elements such as the materials you can use for certain evolutions so you don’t miss out on a preferred character.
9
Further Resources
Fortunately, with almost ten years of development and fandom growth under its belt (makes you feel old doesn’t it?) One Piece Treasure Cruise has a wealth (pun intended) of resources available. Check out sites like the One Piece Treasure Cruise wiki for a comprehensive overview of the currently available characters and notes on their utility.
Also, with our One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list in mind, remember that with many gacha games, older characters are likely to drop in usage as you get to higher-tier content or newer content. Meanwhile, characters which will likely be lacklustre in a few years still have their niche. So give newer characters a chance if you don’t find their placement on this list agreeable.
Naturally, since these are fan resources, we can’t guarantee they’ll always be correct, but given the mind-bogglingly huge variety of things to do in the game, they’re a great place to get started.
Fans of similar games will be pleased to know that we have a tier list for Sea of Conquest, and a Reverse 1999 tier list where every girl has her place.