This game has over 4000 characters. New players will get intimidated by it, and that's why there's a great need for this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list.

Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 16.1.3 - Added: Ripley, Gerd - New Giant Pirates Doctor, Loki - Sun God who Brings the World to an End, Nefeltari Vivi, Luffy & Zoro - Captain and His Right-Hand Man Seeking the Key, Scopper Gaban - The Left Arm of the Pirate King,

One Piece Treasure Cruise is a mobile RPG that’s been going strong since 2014, and has been constantly updated with the new characters added to the Straw Hat Pirates since. But, with such a massive roster, picking the wheat from the chaff can be difficult, so we’ve done our research and compiled our One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list, ranking the different crewmates and captains!

For this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list, we’re going to come at it from the angle of characters with the most potency, the best synergy and evolutions, not all of them! To keep things at least somewhat feasible, we’ll name the characters in general - assume that this covers their evolutions and unique variants as well. So a character with one very good variant may not be ranked high, even if their one variant is extremely good, but won’t rank bottom based on their lacklustre variants either.

Essentially, we’re grading on average with each tier set out in no particular order, so don't worry if your favourite is the bottom of S tier because they're still S tier. Anyway, without further ado, let’s set sail!

Original article by Iwan Morris. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.