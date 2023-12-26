Seoul Apocalypse codes (December 2023)

- Checked for new codes

If you want to get free resources in Seoul Apocalypse, one of the best things you can do is redeem codes. Even though the game was released not that long ago, it can boast an extensive code system with various rewards. Keep reading this guide, and you will find all Seoul Apocalypse codes.

Other codes that you can use:

ALL WORKING SOUL APOCALYPSE CODES

DIA2312 - 500 Diamonds (Expires December 30)

- 500 Diamonds (Expires December 30) PRIMEMINISTER - 1K Diamonds (Expires December 28)

- 1K Diamonds (Expires December 28) TICKET2312 - 10 Kiz Recruit Tickets (Expires December 30)

Check the list below and you will find the list of all working codes for the game. Each code is time-limited and can be used only once per account. So, hurry up to redeem all the codes as soon as possible and don't miss a single diamond.

Expired codes

DIA2311 - 500 Diamonds (Expires November 30)

TICKET2311 - 10 Kiz Recruit Tickets (Expires November 30)

DIA2310 - 500 Diamonds (Expires October 30)

TICKET2310 - Kiz Recruit Ticket 10 (Expires October 30)

THROWERKIM - 500 Diamonds (Expires October 23)

DIA2309 - 500 Diamonds (Expires September 30)

TICKET2309 - 500 Diamonds (Expires September 30)

UMBRELLA - 1000 Diamonds (Expires August 31)

DIA2308 - 500 Diamonds (Expires August 31)

TICKET2308 - 500 Diamonds (Expires August 30)

GUILD

DIA2307 - 500 Diamonds (Valid until July 30, 2023)

TICKET2307 - Kiz Recruit Ticket 10 (Valid until July 30, 2023)

DIA2306 - 500 Diamonds (Valid until June 30, 2023)

TICKET2306 - 10 Kiz Recruit Tickets (Valid until June 30, 2023)

CERBERUS - 1000 Diamonds (Valid until June 30, 2023)

GLOBALARENA - 1000 Diamonds (Valid till May 31)

TICKET2305 - 10 Kiz Recruit Ticket (Valid till May 30)

DIA2305 - 500 Diamonds (Valid till May 30)

MONICA - 1000 Diamonds

TICKET2304 - 10 Kiz Recruit Tickets

DIA2304 - 500 Diamonds

INDEPENDENT - 1,000 Diamonds

DIA2303 - 500 Diamonds

TICKET2303 - 10 Kiz Recruit Tickets

GLOBALOPEN4

GLOBALOPEN5

NEWYEAR2023A

NEWYEAR2023B

NEWYEAR2023C

LUNAR2023B

LUNAR2023A

GLOBALOPEN6

XMAS2022B

XMAS2022A

BUTCHERJACK

TICKET2212

DIA2212

BESTINDIE01

BESTINDIE02

BESTINDIE03

STONEBLADE

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN SEOUL APOCALYPSE

If you are interested in expired codes for Seoul Apocalypse, check the list below. Even though these codes are not working anymore, there is a slight chance they will reappear in the game.

Make sure to complete the in-game tutorial first. After that, head to the main menu and click on the settings button in the top-right corner of your screen. Among all the suggested options, click the Coupon Code button. After that, redeem the code and claim your rewards in the mailbox.

If you play the game from iOS, the process is slightly different. You need to visit the special website and then enter your UID and code here. The rewards will be automatically added to your mailbox.

That’s it with redeeming codes in Seoul Apocalypse. Take into account that this video game has a regularly updated code system. So, we will update this article and add new codes as soon as they appear, so keep an eye on this page. And if you are looking for more content, then be sure to check out our Seoul Apocalypse tier list. Good luck!