PUBG Mobile teams up with wacky football anime Blue Lock for new collab

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with popular anime series Blue Lock

Grab new themed character sets in-game based on your favourite characters

Or equip a variety of other exclusive cosmetics available throughout the collab

If there's anything you can't deny about PUBG Mobile, it's that they'll collab with anyone and anything. I won't bore you with all the details, but suffice it to say we've had everything from events featuring high-performance sports cars to luggage brands. Now, no doubt inspired by the upcoming World Cup, it's football taking centre stage.

Specifically, the hit anime series Blue Lock. You may recognise the name because we've covered their own efforts on mobile, as well as a number of previous collabs and some speciously copyright-infringing entries on Roblox. Now the fast-paced, high-stakes footballing action is gracing PUBG Mobile.

Available until June 30th, you'll be able to equip new character sets based on principal members of the team, such as Isagi Yoichi and Itoshi Rin. You can also grab the new Training Outfit and Maid Berserker set for further options to mimic looks from the show.

Lock in

As you might expect, the tie-in cosmetics don't stop there. You'll also be able to fly into battle using the Blue Lock-branded parachute or zip around the map in the Crimson Lighting Glider. You can even grab themed weapons such as the Decisive Moment vector or Chain Handcuffs machete, too.

While Blue Lock has ebbed and flowed a bit in popularity, no doubt due to the One Punch Man effect of a massively slashed animation budget for the most recent seasons, it's still quite popular. And with the World Cup coming up, I'm sure many of you are feeling the football fever. So maybe it's time to jump in and pair that with some battle royale action?

Speaking of football, if you're looking to actually play the game rather than gun people down while in a jersey, then you're in luck. Because we've ranked the best sports games on iOS for you to take a look through!