Disney Speedstorm to drop a whopping five new racers in latest update next month

Second star on the right, then straight on 'till morning

Disney Speedstorm is set to receive a whopping five new racers in its next update

And as the name might suggest, Second Star Magic features characters from Peter Pan

Meanwhile, there's a new Season Vault, Super Karts and other additions

Alongside Disney Dreamlight Valley, hit arcade racer Disney Speedstorm is one mobile release that really capitalises on the depth and breadth of the Disney catalogue. With so many racers drawn from the animation giant's catalogue, who's left to add? Quite a few, as it turns out, in the upcoming Second Star Magic update.

As you might expect by the name, the Second Star Magic update (dropping June 4th) features characters drawn from the animated classic Peter Pan. That includes Captain Hook, Tinker Bell, Merida, Rex and Peter Pan himself, all as playable racers! Certainly, whopping additions to a jam-packed roster as our Disney Speedstorm tier list shows.

The new season also introduces a host of interesting features. Super Karts grant new active and passive skills, can be upgraded and are tailored for specific types of racers, giving you an even greater chance to hit the finish line in dominant fashion.

Speed up

Otherwise, be sure to keep an eye out for a new Season Vault featuring characters from the world of Winnie the Pooh, new supercharged racers such as Barbossa from Pirates of the Caribbean and Ursula from The Little Mermaid, not to mention a brand-new Adventure Road featuring characters from Toy Story and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Alongside the upcoming launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley's A Hero's Journey update, it seems like June will be a great time for Disney fans on mobile. So be sure to check on June 2nd for the launch of this exciting new update.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your racing skills further, then mobile really is the place to be. Just take a look at some of the selections on our list of the best racing games for iOS to find a mix of hardcore simulators and fun, fast-paced arcade racers.