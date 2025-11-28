Dunk City Dynasty adds Harden, Malone and Gordon in a star-studded season 4 vol. 2 update

And a Black Friday sale

Season 4 Vol. 2 adds James Harden, Karl Malone, and Aaron Gordon

Party Park events bring Rhythm Shooting and OKC trio throwbacks

Black Friday sale offers up to 91% discount

Dunk City Dynasty adding more NBA stars is starting to feel like a universal constant at this point - sunrise, taxes, and NetEase dropping yet another trio of legends onto the court. And honestly? No complaints. Especially now that it just snagged Google Play’s Best Multiplayer Game award last week.

Season 4 Vol. 2 brings in three huge names: James Harden, Karl Malone, and Aaron Gordon. Harden slips through defences with that signature step-back like he’s glitching the matrix, while Malone and Gordon bring a bruising, physical frontcourt presence that fits Dunk City Dynasty’s streetball flavour perfectly. If you’re running 3v3 and need torque, power, and a forward who plays like a controlled explosion, they’ve got you covered.

And because no new players show up without a wardrobe upgrade, fresh cosmetics are being rolled out too. The Sunland and Anything Goes sets are now in supply crates, joined by the Guest and Graffiti Master outfits in the latest Treasure Hunt. Harden and Malone also get their own Exclusive Jerseys, and then there’s the absolutely stacked Black Friday Discount Store to look forward to. Discounts up to 91%, including Superstar Choice Chests and Black Cards, are all available.

If you want something beyond the usual matches, the Party Park event is live until December 9th. Rhythm Shooting turns Curry and Durant’s theme track into a timing-based shooting game, while World Tour lets you relive, or rewrite moments from Oklahoma City’s legendary Durant-Westbrook-Harden era. Rewards include Diamonds, Star Talent Cards, and more, so it’s worth dipping into even if only for nostalgia’s sake.

And while we’re talking big moments, Dunk City Dynasty just wrapped its 2025 Global Championship in Shanghai. Team ADG took the crown and will soon be splashed across a Times Square billboard.

You can also take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android for more competitive fixers to slot into your rotation!