Sengodai adds Storm Dragon god and boss rush modes in latest content update

And a temporary discount too

The update introduces Ishigon, the Storm Dragon, a new playable god

Two new modes - Duel Mode and the Tower of the Gods arrive

The card pool expands with Spanish-themed Gokai cards

Sengodai has only been out for a short while, but it’s already picking up momentum. Today’s free content update adds a new god, two additional modes, and a small expansion to its card pool, giving you a few more reasons to dive back into its roguelike loop.

The headline addition is Ishigon, Storm Dragon, a new god built around abilities Sengodai hasn’t played with before. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable rhythm with the existing pantheon, Ishigon looks designed to unsettle that. New gods in this kind of deckbuilder don’t just add a punch, they force you to rethink how your cards and elements.

There’s more to chew on structurally, too. Duel Mode pulls the gods out of Adventure Mode and drops them into direct, one-on-one fights. Winning these earns you cards that are exclusive to the mode, which gives it a clear reason to exist beyond novelty.

Alongside that is Tower of the Gods, a boss rush that lines up five uninterrupted duels against Sengodai’s original gods. Clear it, and Tower of the Gods+ unlocks, adding Ishigon to the gauntlet as a final exam of sorts.

The update also expands the card pool with five new Gokai cards inspired by Spanish fauna. It’s an interesting theme shift, with highlights like a Flamingo reimagined as a flamenco dancer sitting comfortably alongside lynxes and bulls.

And if that wasn’t enough, Sengodai has also knocked 30% off the asking price for good measure. If you missed it at launch, Sengodai is a tightly focused, ad-free experience built around moving node to node, managing elements, and surviving whatever procedural curveball comes next.

If you want a deeper take on how it lands overall, it’s worth checking out Catherine’s review of Sengodai, which praised its theming and aesthetics, while wishing it pushed its systems a little further.