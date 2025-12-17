Sengodai launches its Japanese-themed roguelike deckbuilder on Android

Time to purify those lands

Collect Gokai to purify cursed lands

Five gods and five worlds to discover

Randomly generated nodes for each run

In case you missed it, roguelike card battler Sengodai has officially launched on Android, offering Japanese-themed deck-building goodness on your phone. The retro-style aesthetics add to its charm, especially since it's got ancient gods, cursed lands, and plenty of elemental mastery to dive into.

Essentially, all you really need to do is to get from one node to the next without dying - sounds simple enough, eh? You'll draw random cards from your deck, use your elements to purify corrupted lands, and take down your opponent's HP until you reach the big boss.

There are, of course, procedurally generated events that you'll stumble upon along the way, which include everything from merchants peddling useful wares to help you on your journey to nasty curses you'll get inflicted upon if Lady Luck isn't on your side.

There are over 20 Gokai and 40 spells to tinker around with across five worlds, with five gods you can unlock as you progress. The Gokai you use - along with the ancient gods themselves - feature cool-looking artwork as well; plus, you can collect different spells to boost your combat prowess. The gods' skills also vary to help you strategise your moves and suit your playstyle best too.

The roguelike content will likely keep you on your toes each time, and you can dive into this adventure with no pesky ads and microtransactions for a one-time fee.

Now, I did give this one a go myself, and if you're curious about how it all plays out, you can take a peek at my Sengodai review to get an idea. Or, if you happen to be on the lookout for a different kind of experience (but still similar), why not have a look at our list of the best roguelikes on Android to get your fill?