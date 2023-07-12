Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice codes (July 2023)

- Added 1 new code

You can find all the Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice codes that have been released thus far, so if you want to get a bunch of freebies to help you upgrade your units quicker or simply benefit from some extra free summons, then make sure you redeem them as soon as possible!

While it has been popular for a while and has been released a long, long time ago (originally), Saint Seiya has fascinated many - and rightfully so. Both the manga and the anime increased that following, and lately, with the release of Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice, players found an incredibly fun game to immerse into, and to enjoy the company of some of their favourite Guardians.

Active Saint Seiya: Legends of Justice codes

1STYEARLOJ - New!

FATHERSDAYLOJ

CHILDRENSDAYSSLOJ

HAPPYMOTHERSDAYSEIYA

HAPPYLABORDAYSEIYA

Expired codes

seiyaloj1st (Valid till June 19)

HAPPYEASTER2023

cadeauathena0406

WomensDay2023

CARNIVAL2023

LanternFestival2023

Lunarnewyear2023

HappyNewYear2023

Xmas2022

Poseidon1222

Joyeuxnoel2022

seiya1201

Thanksgiving2022

Halloween2022

ssloj100days

SaintSeiya1013

shiryu1004

seiya0923

gratitude

StrategyDC

shun0909

SaintseiyaFR

SaintseiyaBR

SaintseiyaBR0825

SaintseiyaFR0825

Saintseiya0825

Seiyajojoy

FactyKilianSeiya

DC10001

DC10000

athena0901

Trash

hwsaint

Sheshounet

Seiya0712

Saintseiya0712

Seiya2022

SeiyaGift

JOJOYseiya4

MangaTrash

JOJOYseiya3

JOJOYseiya1

VirgoShunDC

JOJOYseiya2

hw001knight

Poseidon0825

seiya999

seiya888

Amixem

TrashLive

Perience

seiya1111

IKKIsgift

seiya2207

CYRILmp4

vcsabia

Cocielo

WankilFr

SeiyaOneMonth

SurveyReward

AiorosDC

MermaidDC

StoreFeature

OneWeekGift

MillionGift

At the moment, these are all the active codes for the game. Make sure to redeem them soon, because they are only valid for a limited time!

How to redeem codes in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice

Step 1 : Tap on your avatar in the upper left corner of the screen

: Tap on your avatar in the upper left corner of the screen Step 2 : Tap on the Settings menu

: Tap on the Settings menu Step 3 : Paste one of the active Saint Seiya codes

: Paste one of the active Saint Seiya codes Step 4: Type in your code and select Redeem

In order to redeem the above-mentioned codes, simply follow the steps below:

The rewards for each active code redeemed will automatically be granted to you. Claim them as soon as you see a new one released, so you won't miss out on any of the rewards.

We're updating the codes for Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice regularly, so bookmark this page and check it often because we're adding every new code as soon as it gets released!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena