Eternal Evolution codes for free diamonds and supplements (November 2022)

Eternal Evolution is an idle strategy game where you can summon Terran, Atlas and Wenfyr heroes and train them to take down foes on the battlefield. It was recently released in Europe and other selected regions on Google Play, and if you have just got your hands on it and are looking for freebies, then you have come to the right place.

Over here we have a list of all working Eternal Evolution codes that you can use to get free in-game items such as diamonds, stamina supplements, advanced recruitment cards and other rewards. For those of you looking for other redeem codes, you can get free gifts by redeeming the Star Stable codes, Land of Empires codes and hundreds of other similar articles. Don't be shy and look around, we are sure that you'll find something to suit your needs.

Active Eternal Evolution codes

Celebration1109 - New!

- HalloweenGift

Expired codes

Mooncake2022

FB10kFollowers

FB9000followers

FB8000followers

OfficialLaunchEU

4000followers

EEEuropeLaunch

3000followers

ChildrensDay61

2500followers

2000followers

Eternalevolutionde

1500followers

We will keep updating this post with new Eternal Evolution codes as and when they arrive, so don’t forget to bookmark this page.

How to redeem codes in Eternal Evolution?

Open the game and click on the profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen

Click on the gift code button

Copy and paste any of the active Eternal Evolution codes from above in the text box

Click on the confirm button to collect your rewards

Not sure how to use Eternal Evolution codes? Don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use codes in Eternal Evolution:

Eternal Evolution is available on Android in select countries. You can download it from Google Play.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.