Eternal Evolution codes for free diamonds and supplements (November 2022)
| Eternal Evolution
Eternal Evolution is an idle strategy game where you can summon Terran, Atlas and Wenfyr heroes and train them to take down foes on the battlefield. It was recently released in Europe and other selected regions on Google Play, and if you have just got your hands on it and are looking for freebies, then you have come to the right place.
Over here we have a list of all working Eternal Evolution codes that you can use to get free in-game items such as diamonds, stamina supplements, advanced recruitment cards and other rewards. For those of you looking for other redeem codes, you can get free gifts by redeeming the Star Stable codes, Land of Empires codes and hundreds of other similar articles. Don't be shy and look around, we are sure that you'll find something to suit your needs.
Active Eternal Evolution codes
- Celebration1109 - New!
- HalloweenGift
Expired codes
- Mooncake2022 - Use this code to get 600 Diamonds and 3 Stamina supplement
- FB10kFollowers - 10 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- FB9000followers - 10 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- FB8000followers - 10 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- OfficialLaunchEU - 10 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- 4000followers - 10 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- EEEuropeLaunch - 2 Small Resource Pack and other rewards
- 3000followers - 10 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- ChildrensDay61 - 6 Advanced Recruitment Card and 1 Limited Recruitment Card
- 2500followers - 5 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- 2000followers - 5 Advanced Recruitment Card and other rewards
- Eternalevolutionde - Free rewards
- 1500followers - 15 Basic Recruitment Card and other rewards
We will keep updating this post with new Eternal Evolution codes as and when they arrive, so don’t forget to bookmark this page.
How to redeem codes in Eternal Evolution?Not sure how to use Eternal Evolution codes? Don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use codes in Eternal Evolution:
- Open the game and click on the profile icon located in the upper left corner of the screen
- Click on the gift code button
- Copy and paste any of the active Eternal Evolution codes from above in the text box
- Click on the confirm button to collect your rewards
Eternal Evolution is available on Android in select countries. You can download it from Google Play.
Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.