Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice, the latest adaptation of the popular manga series, is looking to be the next big anime themed idle RPG

Wanda Cinemas Games has announced that its take on the popular manga/anime series Saint Seiya, a mobile idle RPG by the name of Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice, has opened pre-registration for both iOS and Android. This comes ahead of the announcement that the game is planned to officially release at some point in July.

There’s been plenty of adaptations of Saint Seiya, but this one specifically might just be the best looking. Part of that is due to the fact that the original writer of the Saint Seiya manga series, Kurumada Masami, has a hand in the development of Legend of Justice. Alongside some top of the line voice acting talent onboard and some very beautiful and faithful character designs, this one is looking real good.

The story of this one is about the same as the original Saint Seiya story, where you’ll be taking Seiya, Ikki, Shiryu, Hyoga, and Shun into the Sanctuary to take on the 12 Gold Knights and smash the Master’s Conspiracy to save the goddess Athena. If all of that sounds like a bunch of weird jargon to you, that’s okay, as even non-Saint Seiya fans will be able to comprehend this relaunching of the original story.

Story details aside, the actual gameplay of Legend of Justice will be primarily idle based like many popular games are nowadays. You’ll be picking and choosing from over 88 knights to build the best team, and also taking advantage of the six elements that you’ll use during combat. All in all, this means that you can expect some relatively strategic turn-based combat alongside the typical idle leveling mechanics found in most idle RPGs.

If all of this sounds up your alley, you can find the pre-register link for Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice on the App Store and Google Play. If you’re looking to stay caught up on any Legend of Justice news, you can stay tuned to the game’s official website as well.