Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list
Finding the best heroes in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice and assembling the perfect team can sometimes prove difficult, especially when faced with so many (viable) options. This article will cover a complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list so you can pick some of the best Knights in the game based on their current standing.
In this tier list, you can find all the characters in the game that have been currently released ranked according to their power, so if you have ever wondered which Knights to first invest your resources in, this article is going to shed some light on that. First and foremost, you should always prioritise the characters in the higher tiers - S+ and S. You can work with the units in the A tier until you acquire some better ones, but don't invest all of your resources in them.
- Don't miss our other tier lists: Idle Heroes tier list, Infinite Magic Raid tier list
The best characters in Saint Seiya: Legend of JusticeThe heroes currently ranking at the top are there for a reason, and that's because they are extremely powerful and can fit into any team. They are the Knights you should aim to have in your team, and always try to summon them whenever given the chance. We've ranked every single unit currently released in the game, so if you want to know exactly where your favourite units are standing, then make sure to check out this complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list.
If you want to get even more additional rewards, then we recommend you check out the list of active Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice codes, because some of the codes can give you Summon Stones or even Knights (albeit 3* ones) - still, little by little you'll be able to gather enough Summon Stones and Diamonds to try summoning for some of the top ranking characters.
So without further ado, let's dive into the Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list!Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
The highest tier on the Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list contains the heroes that are extremely good and should be your number one priority when summoning. These Knights are powerful for various reasons, be it their raw stats that trump the others, or their kit which can be useful in pretty much any situation.
- Athena
- Canon
- Tethys
- Krishna
- Evil Saga
- Mephisto
- Shaka
- Aioros
- MU
- Shura
- Shun
- Poseidon
- Gold Swan Hyôga
- Goddess of War Athena
2
S Tier
The Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice heroes in S tier are great - they're basically the second best in the entire game. These characters can fit into any team and are viable in every situation, just like the above-mentioned S+ tier. However, these ones are slightly less powerful, but they can be scary when maxed.
- Saga
- Aphrodite
- Camus
- Shina
- Dante
- Libra Shiryû
- Aldebaran
- Sagittarius Seiya
- Argethi
- Misty
- Doko
- Aioria
- Pandora
- Ptolemy
- Ono Daisuke
- Lyre Orphee
- Earthly Gloom Star Niobe
3
A Tier
Knights in the A tier are decent, and can do their job exceptionally well. They are sometimes used situationally, but until you get some of the better ranking heroes, you can safely invest in them and use them at a later time.
- Miro
- Jamian
- Kraken Isaac
- Siren Sorento
- Asterion
- Skylla Io
- Capella
- Argol
- Chameleon Juné
- Sirius
- Aquarius Hyôga
- Lymnades Kaasa
- Babel
- Sea Horse Bain
- Dios
- Moses
- Marin
- Wyvern Rhadamanthys
- Aries Mû
- Earthly Faerie Star Myû
4
B Tier
The Knights in the B tier are average, and you will sometimes use them at the beginning of the game, or until you obtain stronger ones. You shouldn't invest too many resources in them, because you'll end up swapping them out for stronger ones.
- Shiryu
- Black Dragon
- Black Phoenix
- Black Sygnus
- Jab
- Leo Ikki
- Ichi
- Hyoga
- Nachi
- Cygnus Hyôga
-
- Seiya
- Ban
- Shun
- Black Pegasus
- Shion
5
C Tier
These characters are at the bottom of the Saint Seiya tier list for a reason. They can be used as upgrade materials, and by no means added to your team. Long story short, don't bother with them.
- Geki
- Black Andromeda
- Hound
- Graad Guard
- Sr Graad Guard
- Sanctuary Warrior
- Sanctuary Archer
- Sanctuary Priest
- Graveyard Warrior
- Graveyard Spirit
- Graveyard Axeman