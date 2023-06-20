- Version 1.0.36

Finding the best heroes in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice and assembling the perfect team can sometimes prove difficult, especially when faced with so many (viable) options. This article will cover a complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list so you can pick some of the best Knights in the game based on their current standing.

In this tier list, you can find all the characters in the game that have been currently released ranked according to their power, so if you have ever wondered which Knights to first invest your resources in, this article is going to shed some light on that. First and foremost, you should always prioritise the characters in the higher tiers - S+ and S. You can work with the units in the A tier until you acquire some better ones, but don't invest all of your resources in them.

The best characters in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice

The heroes currently ranking at the top are there for a reason, and that's because they are extremely powerful and can fit into any team. They are the Knights you should aim to have in your team, and always try to summon them whenever given the chance. We've ranked every single unit currently released in the game, so if you want to know exactly where your favourite units are standing, then make sure to check out this complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list.

If you want to get even more additional rewards, then we recommend you check out the list of active Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice codes, because some of the codes can give you Summon Stones or even Knights (albeit 3* ones) - still, little by little you'll be able to gather enough Summon Stones and Diamonds to try summoning for some of the top ranking characters.

So without further ado, let's dive into the Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.