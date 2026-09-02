Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.0.73 - Added: Taurus Aldebaran (Hasgard), Griffon Minos (LC)

Finding the best heroes in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice and assembling the perfect team can sometimes prove difficult, especially when faced with so many (viable) options. This article includes a complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list so you can pick some of the best Knights in the game based on their current standing.

In this tier list, you will find every currently available character ranked according to their power, so if you have ever wondered which Knights to invest your resources in first, this guide will shed some light on that. First and foremost, you should always prioritise the characters in the higher tiers - S+ and S. You can work with the units in the A tier until you acquire some better options, but don't invest all of your resources in them.

The best characters in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice

The heroes currently ranking at the top are there for a reason, and that's because they are extremely powerful and can fit into any team. They are the Knights you should aim to have in your team, and always try to summon them, given the chance. We've ranked every single unit currently released, so if you want to know exactly where your favourite units stand, then make sure to check out this complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list.

If you want to get even more rewards, then we recommend you check out this list of active Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice codes. Some of the codes can give you Summon Stones or even Knights (albeit 3* ones) - still, little by little, you'll be able to gather enough Summon Stones and Diamonds to try summoning for some of the top-ranking characters.

So without further ado, let's dive into this Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list!