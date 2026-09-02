Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list
Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.0.73 - Added: Taurus Aldebaran (Hasgard), Griffon Minos (LC)
Finding the best heroes in Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice and assembling the perfect team can sometimes prove difficult, especially when faced with so many (viable) options. This article includes a complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list so you can pick some of the best Knights in the game based on their current standing.
In this tier list, you will find every currently available character ranked according to their power, so if you have ever wondered which Knights to invest your resources in first, this guide will shed some light on that. First and foremost, you should always prioritise the characters in the higher tiers - S+ and S. You can work with the units in the A tier until you acquire some better options, but don't invest all of your resources in them.
- Don't miss our other tier lists: Idle Heroes tier list, Infinite Magic Raid tier list
The best characters in Saint Seiya: Legend of JusticeThe heroes currently ranking at the top are there for a reason, and that's because they are extremely powerful and can fit into any team. They are the Knights you should aim to have in your team, and always try to summon them, given the chance. We've ranked every single unit currently released, so if you want to know exactly where your favourite units stand, then make sure to check out this complete Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list.
If you want to get even more rewards, then we recommend you check out this list of active Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice codes. Some of the codes can give you Summon Stones or even Knights (albeit 3* ones) - still, little by little, you'll be able to gather enough Summon Stones and Diamonds to try summoning for some of the top-ranking characters.
So without further ado, let's dive into this Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list!
1
S+ Tier
The highest tier on our Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice tier list contains heroes that are extremely good and should be your number one priority when summoning. These Knights are powerful for various reasons, be it their raw stats that trump the others, or their kit which can be useful in pretty much any situation.
- Taurus Aldebaran (Hasgard)
- Griffon Minos (LC)
- Ophiuchus Asclepius
- God Cloth Hyôga
- Pisces Albafica
- Celestial Stalwart Star Wyvern Chagall
- Virgo Shijima
- Celestial Violence Star Kagaho
- Balrog Lune
- God Hades
- God Cloth Miro
- Phoenix Ikki
- God Cloth Taurus Aldebaran
- Celestial Eminent Star Lune
- Sagittarius Gestalt
- God Cloth Aquarius Camus
- Ophiuchus Gold Knight
- Scorpio Ecarlate
- Athena
- Canon
- Tethys
- God Cloth Ikki
- Angel Warrior of Heaven Toma
- Krishna
- Evil Saga
- Mephisto
- Shaka
- Aioros
- MU
- Shura
- Shun
- God of Death Thanatos
- Thanatos
- Seiya (God Cloth)
- Poseidon
- Maiden Athena
- Gold Swan Hyôga
- Goddess of War Athena
2
S Tier
The Saint Seiya: Legend of Justice heroes in S tier are great - they're basically the second-best in the entire game. These characters can fit into any team and are viable in every situation, just like those in the S+ tier. However, they are slightly less powerful, but can be scary when maxed out.
- King of the Underworld Alone
- God Cloth Aries Mu
- Pope Sage
- God Cloth Aphrodite
- King of the Underworld Alone
- Andromeda Shun
- Sniper of the Moon Lascoumoune
- Saga
- Aphrodite
- Camus
- Shina
- Capricorn Izo
- Goddess of the Moon Artemis
- Dante
- Aquarius Mystoria
- Garuda Suikyō
- Leo Kaiser
- Hades Shun
- Earthly Bizarre Star Zelos
- Celestial Valiance Star Aiakos
- Zelos
- God Cloth Shura
- Libra Shiryû
- Moon Goddess Callisto
- Aldebaran
- Sagittarius Seiya
- God Cloth Leo Aioria
- Pisces Cardinale
- Argethi
- Misty
- Doko
- Aioria
- Pandora
- Terrestrial Submission Star Raimi
- Ptolemy
- Ono Daisuke
- Pope Shion
- Lyre Orphee
- Earthly Gloom Star Niobe
3
A Tier
Knights in the A tier are decent and can do their job exceptionally well. They are sometimes used situationally, but until you get some of the better-ranking heroes, you can safely invest in them and use them at a later time.
- Altar Hakurei
- Partita
- Pegasus Tenma
- Sphinx Pharaoh
- Shiryu God Cloth
- Shun God Cloth
- Miro
- PIsces
- Charon
- Jamian
- Kraken Isaac
- Siren Sorento
- Asterion
- Skylla Io
- Capella
- Argol
- Chameleon Juné
- Sirius
- Aquarius Hyôga
- Lymnades Kaasa
- Babel
- Sea Horse Bain
- Dios
- Moses
- Marin
- Wyvern Rhadamanthys
- Aries Mû
- Earthly Faerie Star Myû
4
B Tier
The Knights in the B tier are average, and you will sometimes use them at the beginning of the game, or until you obtain stronger ones. You shouldn't invest too many resources in them, because you'll end up swapping them eventually.
- Shiryu
- Orpheus
- Taurus Ox
- Aries Shion
- Cygnus Hyoga
- Surplice Aries Shion
- Black Dragon
- Black Phoenix
- Black Sygnus
- Jab
- Leo Ikki
- Ichi
- Hyoga
- Nachi
- Cygnus Hyôga
- Ban
- Shun
- Black Pegasus
- Shion
5
C Tier
These characters are at the bottom of this Saint Seiya tier list for a reason. They can be used as upgrade materials, and should not be added to your team. Long story short, don't bother with them.
- Geki
- Black Andromeda
- Hound
- Graad Guard
- Sr Graad Guard
- Sanctuary Warrior
- Sanctuary Archer
- Sanctuary Priest
- Graveyard Warrior
- Graveyard Spirit
- Graveyard Axeman