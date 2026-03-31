Sage's Path: Convergence codes (March 2026)

If you need a few more resources to make your dream team, these Sage's Path: Convergence codes will come in handy.

Because you can never have too much Naruto in your life, you should try out Sage's Path: Convergence. It's a gacha RPG in which you recruit famous characters from the manga/anime, such as Naruto (obviously), Rock Lee, and Sasuke.

Once on your team, these shinobis can be upgraded using resources, promoted in order to enhance their stats, or even awakened. You should be careful about who you put in your team before a battle, since there are Elemental Restraints in this game, meaning units take 25% more damage if their attribute is weaker than that of an enemy (fire and water, for example).

Resources can quickly become pretty scarce, but luckily, there are redeem codes available, and we have gathered them all in our Sage's Path: Convergence codes list below.

ALL ACTIVE SAGE'S PATH: CONVERGENCE CODES

VIP666 – Recruitment Voucher x10, Nephrite x200, Gold Supply – Medium x10

VIP777 – Recruitment Voucher x10, Breakthrough Supply - Medium x8

VIP888 – Golden Shard x30, Nephrite x100, 6-Star Heroic Soul x1

VIP999 – Purple Shard x30, 6-Star Heroic Soul x1

NJ666 – Custom SR x1, Nephrite x200, Gold Supply – Medium x10

NJ777 – Advanced Enhancement Stone x10, 6-Star Heroic Soul x1, Breakthrough Supply – Medium x6

NJ888 – Custom SR x1, Nephrite x100, Golden Shard x30

NJ999 – Advanced Enhancement Stone x50, Nephrite x500, Gold Supply – Medium x10

CQHYPFNEW – Recruitment Voucher x10, Nephrite x200, Genera Supply – Large x1

EXPIRED CODES

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How to redeem Sage's Path: Convergence codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial

Step 2: Click on your Profile icon (on the upper left side of the screen)

Step 3: Click on the Gift Code button

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it. Your rewards will be sent directly to your Bag.

Here is the process to redeem codes in this game:

How to get more codes?

You can follow the game's official Facebook account or simply bookmark this article. We will update it regularly, so don't hesitate to come back often.

And you've redeemed all those, why not grab yourself some freebies in other games? We've also got Star Savior codes and Fantamon: Idle RPG codes.