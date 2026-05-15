RogueSlide combines dungeon crawling with action-puzzle gameplay, now on mobile

Take on an action-puzzling experience in the newly released RogueSlide for mobile

Explore the depths of the dungeon and take on a roster of foes

Play as different characters and wield a variety of weaponry in your adventures

Back before the term roguelike became so overexposed, it referred to one very narrow set of inspirations. Specifically, that of the original Rogue that saw you doing what all adventurers do and trying to navigate a deadly dungeon and escape with your life (and loot) intact. And it's that same vibe that RogueSlide offers for more modern players.

In RogueSlide, you take on the role of an adventurer delving into a dungeon. But rather than navigating in first or third person, you'll instead use a top-down tile perspective as you slide across a grid, butting into enemies to attack them and merging with items to pick them up.

While it's not necessarily a completely novel concept, it's certainly one that's been underutilised for dungeon crawlers. And this really is a dungeon crawler at heart as you navigate from room to room, grab upgrades and balance whether to pursue an even deeper delve or make your escape.

Random Encounters

Of course, nowadays, the roguelike is a pretty saturated genre. But I think RogueSlide stands out by truly embracing its roots, with a variety of weapons to grab, different characters to play as and a roster of monsters and even bosses to overcome. That's a pretty hefty amount of content for a puzzler.

The art and visuals may be relatively simplistic, but I think that helps to communicate that handcrafted feel. Almost like you're taking a look at the pictures being produced by your friends during early games of D&D. If that intrigues you, you can find RogueSlide on both iOS and Android right now!

If you want to experience more dungeon-crawling adventure, then mobile is the place to be. And if you don't know where to start, just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android for a selection of our must-plays.