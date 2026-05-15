Eterspire goes goblin with new details added to the Bogtown region

Eterspire is expanding its offerings in the goblin-themed Bogtown

Explore all-new areas and take on brand-new quests

And keep your eyes peeled for the coming reveal of their latest roadmap

Ah, the humble goblin. The starting enemy of virtually, well, any fantasy game on the tabletop or in the digital realm. So, no surprise that popular indie MMORPG Eterspire has plenty of them hanging about, including in their own region of Bogtown. A region which, as of today, is getting some major new expansions!

Yes, Bogtown is getting an overhaul in Eterspire, with four new maps to explore: Mossbeard Wetland, Abandoned Macondo City, Barren Shipyard and Hollowed Tree. That, naturally, means new quests, characters and plenty of opportunities to nab fresh loot.

In particular, the two new quests are: To Cross or to Double-Cross, which sees you seeking out a long-lost pirate treasure, and Beneath the Hollow Tree, which sees you tasked by Stinkypinky (unfortunate name) with retrieving a precious family relic. Both quests will see you explore many of the new regions being added in this update.

A goblin for all seasons

You'll also want to keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming reveal of Eterspire's new roadmap, which will offer up news for all the features coming over the summer months. That'll be unveiled in a few weeks time, so stay tuned because we'll more than likely cover that too.

And finally, there are also two new big changes on the horizon with the introduction of Guilds and a rework to fishing. While I've no doubt many of you are excited to cast your line, the introduction of guilds may be a major turning point for the social aspect of Eterspire, something invaluable to any MMORPG.

Speaking of MMORPGs, if Eterspire barely even touches the sides for multiplayer action and you find yourself needing even more, then we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for some of our favourite picks in the genre!