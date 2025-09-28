Menu
Headless Knight codes (September 2025) - free chests, diamonds and stones

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Headless Knight: Idle RPG
Updated on September 28, 2025 - new code added

In an incremental game where you have soothing background music while your whole existence is about slashing enemies, catching a breather, and some freebies, sure is nice. So, we have collected the latest Headless Knight codes from official channels, so you can get your hands on some free Diamonds.

As you probably know by now, you can use the Diamonds to summon new weapons, while the Red Diamonds can be used in the gacha to try and get some powerful new Companions. You can also get some free Chests and Stones to enhance your character, so all in all, a list of very valuable awards awaits whenever you redeem an active Headless Knight code!

Active Headless Knight codes

  • SHIYO79 (expires October 03rd) (new!)
  • VIP111 - 300 Normal Chests, 10,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds
  • NEW111 - 1,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds
  • VIP777 - 10,000 Diamonds, 10 Companion Summon Scrolls, 10.0 A Enhancement Stones
  • VIP999 - 10,000 Diamonds,  500 Red Diamonds, 10.0 A Refining Stones

Expired codes

SGFUI99 I Sep1wk I HP7799 I Half8st I Happy2588 I AUGst25 I JP1stYr I HARA718 I JHIUBV I Lubb74 I TvnWar630 I HIUFI65 I AbyRedCp I Gbl606 I DbtFt530 I HSUI6N I DISCORD8 | HAPPYTONIGHT | DC8000 | Djyon221 | LOVE2025 | OVER500 | XMAS1225 | CpnSprt | E8GGY1E | Redweek411 | XMASDAY | END2023 | QUINN7 | RI1CHLUCK | GOPLAYUP | JOYSPRING | Hi2025 | HeRo25 | NewSelf110 | CHIBI117 | S3ABYSS | OVER2000 | Back2Dec | TAVERN | NextFri1st | DUANWU | HAPPYHW | Final24 | CHIBI | Thx4All | DARUMA | SPRING88 | HWISCM | M3GAN | LOVE999 | LANTERN | HEAD20 | MOON917 | GOBLIN | ABYSS | SWEEP10 | FRIDAY | EPOCH | GSEIL | GANBO | ARENA830 | HEYJUNE | JP614 | KOUUN | MEMORY | INFINITE | WINDOW | HIMARCH | WOMEN | LAST3 | FB1000 | EASTER | SNS5000 | SUDOKU

headless knight code redemption window

How to redeem codes in Headless Knight

You can redeem the codes by following these steps:

  • Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.
  • Step 2: Go to Account.
  • Step 3: Open the Redeem Code option.
  • Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Confirm.

Codes not working?

If you're trying to redeem a code for Headless Knight and it doesn't seem to work, double-check if you typed it in correctly. Or copy/paste it for ease. The codes must be entered exactly as shown in the list above, since they're case-sensitive. So if you entered them in lowercase, chances are the codes will appear as invalid.

About Headless Knight

You play as the Knight, a mighty character fighting all sorts of demons and enemies, progressing through the stages on a quest to get stronger. You can upgrade the character's stats, equip better gear (and even a new head, thus rendering the title a bit of a lie, I guess), and even assign companions that will help you fight.

It's an idle RPG, so you can enjoy it whenever you have some free time. It's not too demanding, but logging in every day to claim the freebies is always a good idea. In the same light, we have some Kingshot codesEndless Grades: Pixel Saga codes, and the latest Run! Goddess codes!

Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.