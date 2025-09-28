Headless Knight codes (September 2025) - free chests, diamonds and stones

- new code added

In an incremental game where you have soothing background music while your whole existence is about slashing enemies, catching a breather, and some freebies, sure is nice. So, we have collected the latest Headless Knight codes from official channels, so you can get your hands on some free Diamonds.

As you probably know by now, you can use the Diamonds to summon new weapons, while the Red Diamonds can be used in the gacha to try and get some powerful new Companions. You can also get some free Chests and Stones to enhance your character, so all in all, a list of very valuable awards awaits whenever you redeem an active Headless Knight code!

Active Headless Knight codes

SHIYO79 (expires October 03rd) (new!)

VIP111 - 300 Normal Chests, 10,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds

- 300 Normal Chests, 10,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds NEW111 - 1,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds

- 1,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds VIP777 - 10,000 Diamonds, 10 Companion Summon Scrolls, 10.0 A Enhancement Stones

- 10,000 Diamonds, 10 Companion Summon Scrolls, 10.0 A Enhancement Stones VIP999 - 10,000 Diamonds, 500 Red Diamonds, 10.0 A Refining Stones

How to redeem codes in Headless Knight

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Account .

: Go to . Step 3 : Open the Redeem Code option.

: Open the option. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit Confirm.

Codes not working?

About Headless Knight

If you're trying to redeem a code for Headless Knight and it doesn't seem to work, double-check if you typed it in correctly. Or copy/paste it for ease. The codes must be entered exactly as shown in the list above, since they'reSo if you entered them in lowercase, chances are the codes will appear as invalid.You play as the Knight, a mighty character fighting all sorts of demons and enemies, progressing through the stages on a quest to get stronger. You can upgrade the character's stats, equip better gear (and even a new head, thus rendering the title a bit of a lie, I guess), and even assign companions that will help you fight.

It's an idle RPG, so you can enjoy it whenever you have some free time. It's not too demanding, but logging in every day to claim the freebies is always a good idea.