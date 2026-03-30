Star Savior codes (March 2026)

Gacha RPGs can be tough to progress, so it's nice when you can snag a few freebies, like with these Star Savior codes we've collected.

There are a lot of gacha RPGs on mobile, and Star Savior is one of them. In this gorgeous game developed by Studio B Side, you play as a Captain and must guide star-powered girls known as Saviors in a trial called the Journey. It's not exactly innovative, but it's a satisfying game nonetheless.

Star Savior is a fairly classic RPG with a story to discover, engaging turn-based battles to win, an anime-style aesthetic, and fighters to recruit. To create an optimal team of Saviors, you need to focus on their abilities, traits, and synergies. Of course, you also need to upgrade and customise them with resources found along the way.

If you need more resources, you can use redeem codes. In this article, you'll find a complete list of active Star Savior codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE STAR SAVIOR CODES

There are currently no active codes.

EXPIRED CODES

STARSAVIOR251120

HELLOSTARSAVIOR

251127STARSAVIOR

STARSAVIORHAPPY100DAYS

MONASTIRVALENTINEDAY

How to redeem Star Savior codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial (it only takes a few minutes)

Step 2: Click on the Menu button (three horizontal lines on the upper right side of the screen)

Step 3: Click on the Options button

Step 4: Click on the Account Management tab

Step 5: Click on the Enter Coupon button (on the lower right side of the screen)

Step 6: Enter your code, redeem it, and enjoy your rewards!

As with a lot of gacha games, you need to finish the tutorial before you unlock this feature:

How to get more codes?

If you're looking for even more codes, you can bookmark this article since we will update it regularly. In case you prefer to check out for yourself, you can either join the official Discord server or follow the X account

And if you're looking for codes for other games, we've also got Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes and Titan Rush codes.