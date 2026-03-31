Fantamon: Idle RPG codes (March 2026) - Capture Tickets and Data galore

We know how these things go. You'll need a ton of resources to make any reasonable progress. Fortunately, these Fantamon: Idle RPG codes can make it a bit easier.

Like its name suggests, Fantamon: Idle RPG is a Pokémon-like. The gameplay is quite different, though: you follow a group of four adventurers on their journey, moving and fighting on their own. Since you don't actively fight, you only need to help by equipping them with the right gear, but also upgrading their skills and promoting their classes.

It's genuinely hypnotic to just watch this team run endlessly and fight basic mobs as well as elite monsters. And once a certain level is reached, you unlock a bunch of fun new features, like joining a team of other players or hatching Fantamon eggs. These buddy monsters are also willing to fight, so upgrade and deploy them to increase your combat level.

Below, you'll find a complete list of Fantamon: Idle RPG codes. These codes grant useful resources, but they have limited uses, so you should redeem them quickly.

ALL ACTIVE FANTAMON: IDLE RPG CODES

FANTADC2 – Fantamon Capture Ticket x2, Fantamon Data x500 (until 28/04/2026 and limited to 3000 uses)

FANTAM27 – Blessing Stone x10, Gold Sapling x4 (until 28/04/2026 and limited to 3000 uses)

FANTAMAR – Skill Card x1, Gold Sapling x2 (until 28/04/2026 and limited to 3000 uses)

fanta666 – Skill Card x1, Fantamon Data x100, Gold x5000, Skill Book x1

fanta777 – Fantamon Capture Ticket x1, Skill Card x1, Fantamon Data x100

fanta888 – Fantamon Capture Ticket x1, Skill Card x1, Diamond x50

EXPIRED CODES

FANTA2026

How to redeem Fantamon: Idle RPG codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and progress until you arrive at a level called Fluorescent Forest 1

Step 2: Click on your Profile icon (on the upper left side of the screen)

Step 3: Click on Settings

Step 4: Click on Promo Code

Step 5: Enter your code and redeem it to collect your rewards

Here is the process to follow to redeem codes in this title:

How to get more codes?

If you're looking for more codes, you can join the game's official Discord server since this is where developers share new ones. We will update this article regularly, though, so you can also simply bookmark it and come back often.

And if you're looking for goodies for something else installed on your phone, check out these Titan Rush codes and Star Savior codes.