RuneScape's new Necromancy skill is arriving in August

Following an extended look at the Necromancy skill last month, Jagex has announced when the new combat skill will come to RuneScape. There's still a bit of waiting to do as it's scheduled to arrive on August 7th, meaning just over a month to wait until we can enjoy everything it has to offer. It will be free for players up to level 20.

Billed as one of RuneScape's premiere updates in 2023, Necromancy promises to bring a new playstyle to the MMO that will present new challenges for players regardless of their experience with the game. To get to grips with it, you can undertake a new adventure to learn about the lore behind your new powers.

You will step into Gielinor's underworld and set to work trying to free the undead. Alongside them, you will hone your newfound skills and put them to the test against The First Necromancer. It's not just this boss that stands in your way, though. Gielinor is filled with enemies you must defeat using your Death Guard and Skull Lantern, all while learning new Rituals and Runecrafting skills.

To coincide with the launch date announcement, Jagex has released a new cinematic trailer to get you in the mood for Necromancy's arrival, which you can check out in the video above. In it, you get a taste of the arcane and dark powers that will be at your fingertips come August 7th.

It's been a big week for fans of Jagex's enduring MMO, with Old School RuneScape receiving the Forestry expansion yesterday. If you missed that news, do check out our article that covers all things Woodcutting.

RuneScape is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.

