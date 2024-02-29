Runescape board game and tabletop RPG adaptation releases

RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game is the official TTRPG adaptation of the classic MMO

RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg is a straightforward board game adaptation

Both are being made by UK manufacturer Steamforged Games

The Runescape Kingdoms board game and tabletop RPG adaptation released today, after first going up for pre-order in September last year. Developed by Steamforged Games, they take the mega-hit free MMO that has taken both PC and mobile by storm, and let fans bring them into the physical world.

Launched back in 2001, RuneScape has been a favourite of gamers since time immemorial. And with the launch of RuneScape mobile back in 2021 it came to a whole new audience of mobile gamers. A relatively simple MMORPG experience, the depth of the game combined with being free-to-play has led to developer Jagex profiting greatly off the success of their flagship title.

If you're not familiar, a TTRPG is basically an RPG, like Dungeons & Dragons which is played with dice to decide the outcomes of certain actions. And a board game is...well, that's what people played before video games! The former is likely directed more towards hardcore RuneScape fans with friends interested in playing tabletop RPGs, while the latter can be enjoyed by more casual fans with friends and family.

It's interesting to see these be the two things that RuneScape devs Jagex are working on to expand their brand. Since TTRPGs have usually been quite a niche interest, but in recent years they've slowly expanded to become something much more mainstream. Steamforged even boasts of the roleplaying game's accessible and easy-to-learn rules as a major selling point.

