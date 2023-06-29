BanG Dream! Girls Band Party's Japanese version teams up with the legendary anime series Chainsaw Man for its latest collaboration

The Japanese client for the idol management game Bang Dream! Girls Band Party! has announced that it will soon launch a collaboration with the year’s most successful anime series: Chainsaw Man. This crossover will feature two new songs while adding new gacha versions of the in-game characters that are all based on various members of the Chainsaw Man cast.

In case you aren’t familiar, Bang is an idol management game and one of the most successful ones at that. While not quite as big as names like Love Live! or Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage, it has remained one of the bigger names within the sphere. And in case you aren’t familiar with the genre itself, these games are basically rhythm games with visual novel-style stories told between stages while you get to learn about each character in the game and collect different special gacha versions of them too.

And now, players will be able to grab themselves different versions of Ran Mitake, Sayo Hikawa, Touko Kirigaya, Rui Yashio, and Rimi Ushigome. Each of these characters will be receiving a special version within the event banner that are all themed after different Chainsaw Man characters. So let’s go over each!

Ran will be receiving a version themed after the protagonist of Chainsaw Man himself: Denji. Adorned in his familiar white button-up with the black tie, this costume is quite fitting given Ran’s status as the leading lady of Bang Dream! Girls Party. Next up, we have Sayo Hikawa as the secondary character Makima. She’s sporting the black trench coat with the white polo as well as the creepy soulless eyes Makima is known for.

Then, we have Touko Kirigaya as the rambunctious Power, complete with her familiar cat on her back too! Finally, we have Rui Yashio as Aki Hayakawa and Rimi Ushigone as Kobeni too. Each of these new versions is quite faithful to its anime counterpart, and fans of the series are sure to recognize each right away.

So, whether you're a fan of Chainsaw Man or a Bang Dream! Girls Party player, this event is a great time to collect some new versions of your favourite characters! Give it a go by downloading the game for free at either of the links below!