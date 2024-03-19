RuneScape introduces new Easter celebration, Blooming Burrow

RuneScape will introduce new Easter-themed quests and more in their Blooming Burrows update

The event is live from the time of writing to April 8th

Blooming Burrows includes a new hub area, rewards and more

Well, tomorrow, it's officially Spring, and you know what that means. Yes, it's time for Easter, and a whole host of new gaming events to mark it. We're starting with not just any game, but one of the most popular MMOs of all time. RuneScape - the hit MMORPG available on PC and mobile - is set to introduce eggcellent new Easter-themed quests and more in their latest update, Blooming Burrows.

Blooming Burrows will see adventurers in Gielinor journeying across the land to test out the perfect chocolate egg recipe on behalf of the Easter Bunny themselves. The update will also introduce a new hub area, appropriately named Blooming Burrows, where you can perform a variety of activities like smithing foil, mining chocolate eggs and crafting "delicious new chocolate inventions".

Aside from Christmas and Lunar New Year, Easter is probably one of the most popular holidays for in-game events. And while it's hard to make a giant bunny rabbit that leaves chocolate eggs around compelling, Jagex seems to have done a bit more than expected with the introduction of these new activities and hub area for you to enjoy. Check out the dev diary above to find out more about what's on offer in the new Blooming Burrows update!

And if you're eager for more RuneScape, then you're in luck, because not only is it now on mobile but you can also enjoy it on the tabletop! The recently released RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game and RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg let you and your friends work together or battle it out from the comfort of your kitchen table.

