Royal Match tips and tricks
| Royal Match
Five Royal Match tips and some combinations that will propel every player directly to royalty!
Royal Match is a new chillax match-3 that offers hours of fun and entertainment. Developed by Dream Games, it humbles and twists the concept of the classic match-3, making it a popular choice for all ages. With its stunning graphics and ASMR-like sounds, Royal Match has become one of the most popular mobile games nowadays.
The objective is pretty simple, meaning almost everyone will grasp how to play it instantly thanks to the Candy Crush Saga era. Everything will start easy-peasy with the first levels. However, you might find yourself challenged more as you progress. Fewer moves will imply that you should cautiously pick your actions, master the combos, and carefully plan your bonus rewards.
As a new player or a veteran match-3 puzzler, you need to know more about the basics and the tips you should follow to progress through the levels, saving you tonnes of struggling and re-running. Are you ready to play? Take a few minutes to read this guide before jumping in!
Royal Match Combinations
Rocket Combinations
|Combination
|
Effect
|Rocket + Rocket
|Eliminates both the row and the column of the tile where rockets are combined.
|Rocket + Propeller
|The propeller transports the rocket to a randomly chosen tile, focusing on areas with a higher concentration of targets either horizontally or vertically, depending on the rocket's direction.
|Rocket and TNT
|Eliminates three rows and three columns of the tile where Rocket and TNT are merged.
|Rocket + Light Ball
|The Light Ball transforms all prevalent matching items on the board into rockets.
Propeller Combinations
|Combination
|
Effect
|Propeller + Rocket
|The propeller transports the rocket to a randomly selected tile, prioritising areas with a higher concentration of targets.
|Propeller + Propeller
|Generates three propellers and targets three random locations.
|Propeller + TNT
|The propeller transports the TNT to a randomly selected tile, focusing on areas with a higher concentration of targets.
|Propeller + Light Ball
|Light Ball transforms all prevalent items on the board into propellers.
TNT Combinations
|
Combination
|
Effect
|TNT + Rocket
|Eliminates three rows and three columns of the tile where Rocket and TNT are merged.
|TNT + Propeller
|The propeller transports the TNT to a randomly chosen tile, targeting the area with the highest concentration of targets.
|TNT + TNT
|Eliminates game elements within a four-tile radius, impacting a total of 80 tiles in its range.
|TNT + Light Ball
|The Light Ball transforms all frequently matched items on the board into TNTs.
Light Ball Combinations
|Combination
|
Effect
|Light Ball + Rocket
|The Light Ball transforms all prevalent matching items on the board into rockets.
|Light Ball + Propeller
|Light Ball transforms all prevalent items on the board into propellers.
|Light Ball + TNT
|The Light Ball transforms all frequently matched items on the board into TNTs.
|Light Ball + Light Ball
|Eliminates all game elements on the board and removes one layer from any obstacle.
Royal Match Tips and TricksWell now that you know most of the basic combinations, it's time to jump straight to the tips and tricks!
1
Tip #1: Focus on the objectives
Many of us cannot resist the temptation to match threes, but that alone won’t be enough to get each level done. More importantly, focus on the objectives you must achieve on the top left. Fulfilling these conditions with the fewest moves possible is your only way out. Once you stop randomly getting pieces off the board, you will feel an improvement in your gameplay.
2
Tip #2: Stack resources for hard levels
Nothing is more irritating than getting stuck repeatedly on the same level, but what truly matters is saving your resources for impossible levels - those you can’t navigate without a bit of help. Sometimes, pre-level boosters are randomly placed in-game; don’t hesitate to use them. If you fail that level, you won’t have them again. Until then, avoid wasting your boosters; stack them up and wait for the right time. May royal luck be in your favour.
3
Tip #3: Take your time
This genre of game is supposed to be relaxing; there’s no need to rush while you are playing, though many tend to do so for no reason. There's no timer you have to follow. Think wisely, enjoy the amazing graphics and relaxing sounds, and take your experience to a new level. It’s also important for you to be aware of the possible combos that you might miss without good awareness.
4
Tip #4: Smash the bottom
If you're not sure what to do, check out the bottom line of tiles. Smashing rows means more tiles falling from the top and higher chances of creating boosters or opening up more possibilities for combinations. It won't always work out for you, but this trick may help you clear levels where you start with limited choices.
5
Tip #5: Join a team
Royal Match offers a team system that can benefit every player. It comes in handy, especially when you are low on boosters, lives, coins, and other important resources. Don’t forget that hard levels will eventually deplete your accumulated resources, so don’t neglect the bit of help you can get from the team you are in.
That’s all for our Royal Match tips and tricks. I hope this will help you achieve a glorious win at your most challenging levels. If you're keen on having a similar experience, check out Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, the perfect way to relive iconic moments from the films.