Royal Match tips and tricks

Five Royal Match tips and some combinations that will propel every player directly to royalty!

Royal Match is a new chillax match-3 that offers hours of fun and entertainment. Developed by Dream Games, it humbles and twists the concept of the classic match-3, making it a popular choice for all ages. With its stunning graphics and ASMR-like sounds, Royal Match has become one of the most popular mobile games nowadays.

The objective is pretty simple, meaning almost everyone will grasp how to play it instantly thanks to the Candy Crush Saga era. Everything will start easy-peasy with the first levels. However, you might find yourself challenged more as you progress. Fewer moves will imply that you should cautiously pick your actions, master the combos, and carefully plan your bonus rewards.

As a new player or a veteran match-3 puzzler, you need to know more about the basics and the tips you should follow to progress through the levels, saving you tonnes of struggling and re-running. Are you ready to play? Take a few minutes to read this guide before jumping in!

Royal Match Combinations

Rocket Combinations

Combination Effect Rocket + Rocket Eliminates both the row and the column of the tile where rockets are combined. Rocket + Propeller The propeller transports the rocket to a randomly chosen tile, focusing on areas with a higher concentration of targets either horizontally or vertically, depending on the rocket's direction. Rocket and TNT Eliminates three rows and three columns of the tile where Rocket and TNT are merged. Rocket + Light Ball The Light Ball transforms all prevalent matching items on the board into rockets.

Propeller Combinations

Combination Effect Propeller + Rocket The propeller transports the rocket to a randomly selected tile, prioritising areas with a higher concentration of targets. Propeller + Propeller Generates three propellers and targets three random locations. Propeller + TNT The propeller transports the TNT to a randomly selected tile, focusing on areas with a higher concentration of targets. Propeller + Light Ball Light Ball transforms all prevalent items on the board into propellers.

TNT Combinations

Combination Effect TNT + Rocket Eliminates three rows and three columns of the tile where Rocket and TNT are merged. TNT + Propeller The propeller transports the TNT to a randomly chosen tile, targeting the area with the highest concentration of targets. TNT + TNT Eliminates game elements within a four-tile radius, impacting a total of 80 tiles in its range. TNT + Light Ball The Light Ball transforms all frequently matched items on the board into TNTs.

Light Ball Combinations

Combination Effect Light Ball + Rocket The Light Ball transforms all prevalent matching items on the board into rockets. Light Ball + Propeller Light Ball transforms all prevalent items on the board into propellers. Light Ball + TNT The Light Ball transforms all frequently matched items on the board into TNTs. Light Ball + Light Ball Eliminates all game elements on the board and removes one layer from any obstacle.

Royal Match Tips and Tricks

Well now that you know most of the basic combinations, it's time to jump straight to the tips and tricks!