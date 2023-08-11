All you need to know about Royal Match

Royal Match is a highly moreish and entertaining match-3 puzzle game that provides hours of fun and challenges. Developed by Dream Games, it offers a twist to the classic Match-3 concept, making it a popular choice among gamers of all ages. With its stunning graphics, captivating gameplay, and exciting features, Royal Match guarantees a royal experience for all players.

The objective of the game is simple: match three or more same-coloured gems to clear them from the board and complete the level's requirements. However, as you progress through the game, the levels become more challenging, requiring strategic thinking and careful planning.

Power Ups

One of the unique features of Royal Match is the power-ups and boosters that can be activated during gameplay. These special tools help players clear more gems and complete levels more efficiently. For example, the Crown power-up can be used to remove an entire row or column, the Hammer can smash a single gem, and the Shuffle booster rearranges the board. Utilizing these power-ups wisely can make a huge difference in beating challenging levels.

Decorations

Rewards and Events

Another aspect of Royal Match is the ability to decorate various areas of the palace. As you complete levels, you earn stars which can be used to unlock and decorate different rooms. This feature adds an extra layer of motivation and personalization to the game. You can create your dream palace by mixing and matching different design elements.Aside from the captivating gameplay and visuals, Royal Match keeps players engaged with daily rewards and events. Daily challenges and quests offer additional opportunities to earn rewards, allowing you to progress faster and unlock special items. There are also time-limited events that present unique levels and rewards.

Game Modes

Is Royal Match a free game?

Can you play Royal Match on PC, or just on mobile?

The game also offers a variety of gameplay modes to keep you engaged. In the classic mode, you can play at your own pace and enjoy the beautiful graphics and animations. Moreover, Royal Match has a multiplayer mode, called "Royal Rumble", where you can compete in real-time matches against players from all over the world. This feature adds a competitive edge to the game.The game is definitely free-to-play, but it does have IAPs. While it does not run advertisements, the IAPs help the developers keep the game afloat, as happens with almost every game that follows this model. These IAPs are there to help the player acquire some more in-game items and help boost them forth.At the moment, Royal Match is a mobile game, therefore it's not possible to play it on PC until it becomes available on the PC launcher for Google Play Games, or via other third-party emulators. However, we do not recommend using these at the moment, and just sticking to mobile.

You can also check out Dream Games' official website which features answers to specific questions, as well as gameplay guides and events.