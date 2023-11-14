Metria guide for new players

Metria offers an interesting wrinkle on the typical JRPG format by offering you a roster of characters to choose from. It’s not too dissimilar from other games on mobile, but if you’re not used to it, it’s definitely unusual. And you won’t be ordering them one-by-one in turn-based combat either as the combat is instead in real-time!

Fortunately, despite Metria being a story-based RPG, you won’t be gated off from playing as characters you haven’t met in the story yet. You could have Dino well before you meet him, for example. However, you’ll have only one main character and two sub-characters to use throughout the game, so choose them wisely, depending on which is the most powerful or which you want to level up. As we’ll explain below, you won’t need to solely focus on a single character if you want them to level, however.

Some of the characters you unlock will be enhanced versions of your current crew, and are well worth switching out if you want the extra muscle. However, some of them will switch up their element entirely despite being ostensibly the same person. [Solid Aqua Shield] Begius for example is different to regular Begius in that his dominant element is water rather than earth, so be careful of that if your party is geared towards balancing elemental damage.

Your starting party will be the combination of Rio, Lucas and Aru - a sword, lance, and bow and arrow user respectively. You'll meet Lucas during the first part of the game in Jeno Grasslands and find him fighting some Pickeleons, while you'll encounter Aru when you find her defending Lunaria - the daughter of Begius - from more of these flying birds. If you ever need help picking the right characters, just check out our Metria tier list as they are all ranked accordingly.