The second phase of Reverse: 1999's Aussie-themed season is out now

Recruit a new six-star character and more

The second half of Reverse: 1999's Aussie-themed update is coming soon

Introducing a new six-star arcanist and more, there are sign-in rewards and special events

The first half of Revival! The Uluru Games, launched last month

The second phase of Reverse: 1999's Aussie-themed update, Revival! The Uluru Games is out now. Running until May 29th, the second half of the season includes new sign-in rewards, events, a new six-star character and a whole lot more! We covered the first phase, which takes players to Australia, when it started last month.

The new six-star arcanist featured in the banner summon is Ezra, a mushroom researcher from Melbourne described as "rational, reliable and always ready to help others." Ezra will feature in his own summon banner alongside Satsuki and another new five-star arcanist, Desert Flannel. He'll also get his own character story to introduce players to this fun-gi with As the Driven Snow Falls.

Check out the latest trailer for Ezra below!

While you can argue about just how much Reverse: 1999's latest update owes to Australian culture (it's definitely got more of an anime inspiration than Hungry Jack's and Nine News), we'd struggle to think of another gacha RPG that's gone to the Land Down Under.

Fans of Reverse: 1999 will probably also be excited by the steady stream of updates the game has been getting. Only a few months ago we had the addition of new, and quite neatly-themed puzzles that fit well into the overall aesthetic of the game while letting casual gamers sink their teeth into something.

And if you enjoy the musical accompaniment to this surprisingly deep gacha title, why not check out our interview with the Reverse: 1999 team's music producer Ricky Lee about the inspiration behind the soundtrack?

