Nvidia GeForce Now adds Honkai: Star Rail and Little Kitty, Big City to its lineup this week

Nvidia has announced an exciting new update to its cloud gaming service for the week, adding Honkai: Star Rail to GeForce Now among other new content. In particular, you can now get your hands on the popular HoYoverse title plus a starter kit if you choose to opt into GeForce Now Rewards as well.

Within the latest GeForce Now roster, Trailblazers can hop aboard the Astral Express and explore the vast reaches of the galaxy in the Honkai: Star Rail and Update 2.2 content. This includes new maps and light cones in the “Then Wake to Weep” patch, along with fresh characters to meet within the turn-based RPG.

As for the extra perks for those who opt into the GeForce Now's Rewards program, you can grab 30,000 credits plus three Refined Aethers and three Traveler’s Guides as an added bonus.

Another new game scratches its way into the service as well with Little Kitty, Big City, offering a wholesome adventure for you to sink your claws into as you venture out into the great big city and make new friends along the way. Among the other titles joining the cloud gaming service include Farmer's Life, Supermarket Simulator, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

All these simply mean that you can enjoy some of the best games from your mobile device simply with a subscription. Of course, if you don't feel like you can play at your best using your device's touchscreen controls, why not take a look at our list of the best iOS games with controller support to get your fill?

And if you're curious about the subscription service, you can head on over to the official website to learn more, or simply take a little sneak peek at our hands-on preview to get an idea of how it all plays out.