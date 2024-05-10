Dark and Darker Mobile is targetting a release in the fourth quarter of 2024

The mobile adaptation of the game is moving ahead at pace

Dark and Darker mobile is targeted for a Q4 2024 release

That's according to new financial reports by Krafton

The plan is for a period of closed beta-tests and marketing going into the end of the year

Hack-n-slash extraction 'shooter' (emphasis ours) Dark and Darker Mobile is set to release worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2024. As seen in their latest Q1 2024 earning results, Krafton hopes to continue beta-testing through the 2nd quarter of 2024, building towards a global release with a big marketing push in the latter half of the year.

Putting you in the shoes of an adventurer, alone or part of a team, exploring a massive dungeon, Dark and Darker is an extraction 'shooter' with a difference. Rather than firing rifles or pistols, you're wielding swords and spells as you take on D&D-style monsters, traps and other adventurers as you work to escape the dungeon via a portal with all your ill-gotten gains in tow.

Dark and Darker's mainline PC release has been fraught with issues due to a recent spate of legal action taken against the team, Ironmace Games, by Nexon. Despite a seismic early-access period on Steam, the game was delisted due to this and is currently only available through the official site.

It seems, however, that with Krafton's considerable resources, the mobile release is moving ahead at pace. With other extraction shooter titles like Arena: Breakout Infinite moving to take hold of the market thanks to some poorly-received moves by current chart-topper Escape from Tarkov, it could be that Dark and Darker Mobile is the most prominent version of the game when it launches later this year.

You can check out our tips piece for Dark and Darker, drawn from our own experience during early access, and sure to get an update when it launches for mobile proper. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something to tide you over in the meantime, our list of the top 5 mobile games you need to try this week is out now!