Your Bizarre Adventure codes (August 2023)

Updated on: August 06, 2023

Items including Rokaka, Arrows, and Cages can enhance your gameplay. Therefore, we have listed all the currently available Your Bizarre Adventure codes that will allow you to get these items for free.

Your Bizarre Adventure is based on an RPG theme and promotes spiritual abilities called STAND. It’s all about brawling with gang members on the street and getting mystic powers that enhance your combat skills.

Currently working Your Bizarre Adventure codes

  • YessirMy3VampMainsRiseUp - lucky arrow
  • FreeStandSkin - Lucky Arrow

Expired

  • this code makes me soft and wet - Lucky Arrow
  • CantThinkOfName - Mysterious Arrows and Rokakakas
  • PatienceIsAppreciated
  • SorryAboutYourQuests - Lucky Arrow
  • YummersOneMillionLikes - Mysterious Arrows and Rokakakas (NEW)
  • HUGE - Redeem to get DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka [Must be Presitge 3+]
  • YareYareDawa - Redeem to get Lucky Arrow [Must be Prestige 3+]
  • OMG700KLIKES
  • ily
  • 600kLikesFTW 
  • 200kLikesBruh 
  • 100kSubsLesGOO 
  • YES150kSubs 
  • LUCKY_420k_LIKES
  • 80kSubTHX! 
  • Thanks50k+Subs!!! 
  • 344k_Likes 
  • Thx30kSubs 
  • 325k_LIKES_DUB 
  • SubToUzuMores!! 
  • 262kSt 
  • Yay251k 
  • Yay242k
  • Yay237k 
  • EXP4 
  • Le225kDub 
  • EXP3
  • sryLeShutdownz
  • SorryShutdowns 
  • EXP2
  • ThxVeryDelicious 
  • Thx200k 
  • EXP1
  • Thx188k 
  • GIMMETUSK 
  • Thx185k 
  • GiveMeSixPistols
  • Nostalgic 
  • Test 
  • Star Infernasu
  • UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN

How to redeem Your Bizarre Adventure codes?

Your Bizzare Adventure redeem code screen
  • Launch the game and locate the Menu
  • Tap on it and head to Settings
  • A box will appear, asking for codes
  • Copy redeem code from the list above
  • Paste it and hit enter to receive the rewards instantly

How to find more of Your Bizzare Adventure codes?

You can collect more new and working Your Bizarre Adventure codes on this page. We regularly keep it up-to-date and add new ones right after they are released and an existing one expires. So, bookmark us for instant future reference. Of course, you can always check directly at the official Roblox page and see if there's anything new. At the moment it seems that the developer is not that eager to update the game or share new YBA codes, but that could change in the future.

