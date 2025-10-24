Azure Latch codes (October 2025)

I already mentioned how much I love Blue Lock (the manga/anime) - I've raved about it to all my friends, and that's not necessarily because of the sports element, but rather because of the plot. Today, we'll dive into Azure Latch, a Roblox experience based on it, which I try to play every chance I get.

What we'll cover today are the Azure Latch codes, which grant you in-game credits (dollars/cash or however you want to call them). You can use these to purchase titles and other in-game customisations to have a unique character.

So let's see which are the active codes!

Active Azure Latch codes

ChemicalReaction - $25000

- $25000 SleepingGenius - $25000

- $25000 RightOnTheMoney - $25000

- $25000 11v11Preparation - $25000

- $25000 GimmeOnionRings - $25000

Expired

NoMorePest

Sorry4RandomShutdownAgain

StillHalfBaked

PartTwoOfTwo

JumpAllMyCells

TheProdigyRefreshed

PartOneOfTwo

BeautifulDestruction

PieceOfStrategy

DUO_EMOTES

HEROSINSTINCT

MASTERYQUEST

MetaGenius!

TheGeniusOfAdaptability

sorry4rollback

PSChanges

CompensationForTheShutdown

ThankYouForBeingPatient

KunigamiRework! RevivalPatch

ThankYouForStayingWithUs

WeAppreciateYouAll

SorryForTheBugs

SorryForTheInconvenience

KunigamiUpdate

NextUpdateSoon

ThanksForBeingPatient

SorryForInconvenience

YukimiyaUpdate

WeeklyUpdate

ThanksForBeingPatient

FollowDastOnRoblox

FollowDCJToo

FollowVoaj77

SorryForLongWait

ChigiriUpdate

100kInterested

QOLbroQOL

GAGAMARUPUNCH

TheMonster

DelayLatch

Jakethesnake

TheKing

AMMISTHEOWNERNOTLEFTRIGHTTH

ACEEATER

THXFOR2M

THXFORFOLLOWERS

FOLLOWCHIBA

follow4mmeie

FOLLOWWENDY

FOLLOWJX

FOLLOWMERCY

FOLLOWCHAPTER

FOLLOWAVA

FOLLOWOLLY

FOLLOWDAST

FOLLOWDASS

FOLLOWERT

RINRELEASE

sorryfordelay

RINSOONTRUSTME

SorryForRollback

SAEREWORK3TIME

sorryforlatency

How to redeem codes in Azure Latch

Step 1 : Join the official Azure Latch Roblox group .

: Join the . Step 2 : Open the Menu from the bottom of the screen.

: Open the from the bottom of the screen. Step 3 : Go to the Rewards tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 4: Type in your code, then press the Redeem button.

You can redeem the codes if you follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

About Azure Latch

The devs of Azure Latch release codes pretty often, so it's going to be super fun to spend all that cash in the shop. The codes are usually released on the Discord server, but if you don't know where to look for them, just save our article and check it regularly. We will add any new codes as soon as they're out.Azure Latch is inspired by Blue Lock (as I already mentioned in the beginning), but it's much more than that. You can select your position on the field and try to form a team with your friends to take on another group of people.

You can even chat with other players in the main lobby beforehand, just to have an easier time. If you think they're skilled enough to be on the same team as yourself, then queue up - otherwise, wait for a little bit longer until more players join.