Azure Latch codes (October 2025)
I already mentioned how much I love Blue Lock (the manga/anime) - I've raved about it to all my friends, and that's not necessarily because of the sports element, but rather because of the plot. Today, we'll dive into Azure Latch, a Roblox experience based on it, which I try to play every chance I get.
What we'll cover today are the Azure Latch codes, which grant you in-game credits (dollars/cash or however you want to call them). You can use these to purchase titles and other in-game customisations to have a unique character.
So let's see which are the active codes!
Active Azure Latch codes
- ChemicalReaction - $25000
- SleepingGenius - $25000
- RightOnTheMoney - $25000
- 11v11Preparation - $25000
- GimmeOnionRings - $25000
Expired
- NoMorePest
- Sorry4RandomShutdownAgain
- StillHalfBaked
- PartTwoOfTwo
- JumpAllMyCells
- TheProdigyRefreshed
- PartOneOfTwo
- BeautifulDestruction
- PieceOfStrategy
- DUO_EMOTES
- HEROSINSTINCT
- MASTERYQUEST
- MetaGenius!
- TheGeniusOfAdaptability
- sorry4rollback
- PSChanges
- CompensationForTheShutdown
- ThankYouForBeingPatient
- KunigamiRework! RevivalPatch
- ThankYouForStayingWithUs
- WeAppreciateYouAll
- SorryForTheBugs
- SorryForTheInconvenience
- KunigamiUpdate
- NextUpdateSoon
- ThanksForBeingPatient
- SorryForInconvenience
- YukimiyaUpdate
- WeeklyUpdate
- ThanksForBeingPatient
- FollowDastOnRoblox
- FollowDCJToo
- FollowVoaj77
- SorryForLongWait
- ChigiriUpdate
- 100kInterested
- QOLbroQOL
- GAGAMARUPUNCH
- TheMonster
- DelayLatch
- Jakethesnake
- TheKing
- AMMISTHEOWNERNOTLEFTRIGHTTH
- ACEEATER
- THXFOR2M
- THXFORFOLLOWERS
- FOLLOWCHIBA
- follow4mmeie
- FOLLOWWENDY
- FOLLOWJX
- FOLLOWMERCY
- FOLLOWCHAPTER
- FOLLOWAVA
- FOLLOWOLLY
- FOLLOWDAST
- FOLLOWDASS
- FOLLOWERT
- RINRELEASE
- sorryfordelay
- RINSOONTRUSTME
- SorryForRollback
- SAEREWORK3TIME
- sorryforlatency
How to redeem codes in Azure LatchYou can redeem the codes if you follow these steps:
- Step 1: Join the official Azure Latch Roblox group.
- Step 2: Open the Menu from the bottom of the screen.
- Step 3: Go to the Rewards tab.
- Step 4: Type in your code, then press the Redeem button.
How to get more codes?The devs of Azure Latch release codes pretty often, so it's going to be super fun to spend all that cash in the shop. The codes are usually released on the Discord server, but if you don't know where to look for them, just save our article and check it regularly. We will add any new codes as soon as they're out.
About Azure LatchAzure Latch is inspired by Blue Lock (as I already mentioned in the beginning), but it's much more than that. You can select your position on the field and try to form a team with your friends to take on another group of people.
You can even chat with other players in the main lobby beforehand, just to have an easier time. If you think they're skilled enough to be on the same team as yourself, then queue up - otherwise, wait for a little bit longer until more players join.
