Bee Garden codes (May 2026) - For Arcade Tickets, Silver Charms, and Spins

If you're looking for Bee Garden codes, you're in the right spot, as we've gathered them all in one convenient place.

Taking care of your dream garden is fun and everything, but it takes a lot of time and effort, so it's clearly not for everyone. That's where Bee Garden comes into play.

In this Roblox game, you have to buy seeds to grow plants, then wait for bees to gather pollen and create honey. You can then sell this honey to buy even more seeds and start all over again. It's a very simple yet satisfying gameplay loop.

Seeds come in different rarities and prices, and you can also use items to help you grow your dream garden. The Luck Fountain, for example, increases the hatch luck by 50% for 10 minutes, helping you get rarer plants.

Even though there are only a few at the moment, there are redeem codes in this game. You can find all of them on our Bee Garden codes list below, as well as how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE BEE GARDEN CODES

DECORATIONS - 200k Coins, Fountain

200k Coins, Fountain MUSEUM - 1 Fossil Charm, 1 Luck Fountain 2, 200k Coins

1 Fossil Charm, 1 Luck Fountain 2, 200k Coins SPRING - 100k Coins, Luck Fountain

100k Coins, Luck Fountain EASTER - Modification Fountain x1, 100k Coins

Modification Fountain x1, 100k Coins TRADING – Arcade Ticket x10, Luck Fountain x1, Spin x2

– Arcade Ticket x10, Luck Fountain x1, Spin x2 DEVSAREBACK – Silver Charm x1, Spin x2, Luck Fountain x1

– Silver Charm x1, Spin x2, Luck Fountain x1 beegarden – Spin x2, Silver Charm x1, Luck Fountain x1

– Spin x2, Silver Charm x1, Luck Fountain x1 RELEASE – Silver Cham x1, Spin x1, Luck Fountain x1

EXPIRED CODES

MERRYCHRISTMAS

How to redeem Bee Garden codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial

Step 2: Click on the Shop icon on the left side of the screen

Step 3: Scroll down until you find the Redeem Codes section

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it.

The process is pretty straightforward, but you need to finish the tutorial first. It only takes a few seconds, though.

How to get more codes?

You can join the official Discord server since the developers share new codes on their ''announcements'' channel. Or you can simply bookmark this article and come back often, since we will update it regularly.

And that's now all! We also have Garden Horizons codes and Sailor Piece codes.