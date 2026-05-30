Bee Garden codes (May 2026) - For Arcade Tickets, Silver Charms, and Spins
If you're looking for Bee Garden codes, you're in the right spot, as we've gathered them all in one convenient place.
Taking care of your dream garden is fun and everything, but it takes a lot of time and effort, so it's clearly not for everyone. That's where Bee Garden comes into play.
In this Roblox game, you have to buy seeds to grow plants, then wait for bees to gather pollen and create honey. You can then sell this honey to buy even more seeds and start all over again. It's a very simple yet satisfying gameplay loop.
Seeds come in different rarities and prices, and you can also use items to help you grow your dream garden. The Luck Fountain, for example, increases the hatch luck by 50% for 10 minutes, helping you get rarer plants.
Even though there are only a few at the moment, there are redeem codes in this game. You can find all of them on our Bee Garden codes list below, as well as how to redeem them.
ALL ACTIVE BEE GARDEN CODES
- DECORATIONS - 200k Coins, Fountain
- MUSEUM - 1 Fossil Charm, 1 Luck Fountain 2, 200k Coins
- SPRING - 100k Coins, Luck Fountain
- EASTER - Modification Fountain x1, 100k Coins
- TRADING – Arcade Ticket x10, Luck Fountain x1, Spin x2
- DEVSAREBACK – Silver Charm x1, Spin x2, Luck Fountain x1
- beegarden – Spin x2, Silver Charm x1, Luck Fountain x1
- RELEASE – Silver Cham x1, Spin x1, Luck Fountain x1
EXPIRED CODES
- MERRYCHRISTMAS
How to redeem Bee Garden codes?The process is pretty straightforward, but you need to finish the tutorial first. It only takes a few seconds, though.
- Step 1: Launch the game and finish the tutorial
- Step 2: Click on the Shop icon on the left side of the screen
- Step 3: Scroll down until you find the Redeem Codes section
- Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it.
How to get more codes?You can join the official Discord server since the developers share new codes on their ''announcements'' channel. Or you can simply bookmark this article and come back often, since we will update it regularly.
And that's now all! We also have Garden Horizons codes and Sailor Piece codes.