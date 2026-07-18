Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list (July 2026) - Make the Jujutsu Kaisen meta work in your favour

Want to get the upper hand in all your fights? Duke it out in style with the best win rates using our Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list!

Updated on July 18th, 2026

Whether you’re a 10 Shadows strategist or an aggressive Mahito main, knowing the meta is key - which is where our Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list comes in, where we break down the best (and worst) styles currently available.

So, Jujutsu Shenanigans is a fighting game obviously inspired by the world-famous series Jujutsu Kaisen. If you are expecting a deep story mode, you will be disappointed, but if you want non-stop action, you’re going to have a great time because it feels exactly like the Culling Game from the series (if you’ve seen the second season, you know exactly what I mean).

You jump into a city along with other players, and the battle begins immediately. You choose the Style you like (similar to choosing a character), and then you immediately try to knock out your opponents to earn points.

Characters Evaluation

Before I get into how I ranked the characters, it is important to clarify one thing:Just because someone is ranked in A or B tier doesn't mean they can't beat someone in S tier.

We are talking about a fighting game, so player skill plays a huge role. If you know your character well - the skill rotations, the timings - and you also know what to expect from your opponents and how to counter them, you can definitely win.

So, this list is meant as a general rule of thumb; it represents the opinion of the community, the players, and content creators, as well as the characters' win rates. That said, if you like a specific character, just play with them! If you manage to master them, you will do just fine.

Jujutsu Shenanigans Tier List