Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list (July 2026) - Make the Jujutsu Kaisen meta work in your favour
Want to get the upper hand in all your fights? Duke it out in style with the best win rates using our Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list!
Updated on July 18th, 2026
Whether you’re a 10 Shadows strategist or an aggressive Mahito main, knowing the meta is key - which is where our Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list comes in, where we break down the best (and worst) styles currently available.
So, Jujutsu Shenanigans is a fighting game obviously inspired by the world-famous series Jujutsu Kaisen. If you are expecting a deep story mode, you will be disappointed, but if you want non-stop action, you’re going to have a great time because it feels exactly like the Culling Game from the series (if you’ve seen the second season, you know exactly what I mean).
You jump into a city along with other players, and the battle begins immediately. You choose the Style you like (similar to choosing a character), and then you immediately try to knock out your opponents to earn points.
Characters EvaluationBefore I get into how I ranked the characters, it is important to clarify one thing: all characters are viable in the right hands. Just because someone is ranked in A or B tier doesn't mean they can't beat someone in S tier.
We are talking about a fighting game, so player skill plays a huge role. If you know your character well - the skill rotations, the timings - and you also know what to expect from your opponents and how to counter them, you can definitely win.
So, this list is meant as a general rule of thumb; it represents the opinion of the community, the players, and content creators, as well as the characters' win rates. That said, if you like a specific character, just play with them! If you manage to master them, you will do just fine.
Jujutsu Shenanigans Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|10 Shadows (Megumi), Cursed Partners (Yuta), Blood Manipulator (Choso), Perfection (Mahito)
|S
|Vessel (Yuji/Sukuna), Gojo (The Honored One), Restless Gambler (Hakari), Star Rage (Yuki)
|S-
|Uta Okkotsu, Puppet Master (Mechamaru)
|A
|Aspiring Mangaka (Charles), Head of Hei (Naoya), Locust Guy, Switcher (Todo)
|A-
|Salaryman (Nanami)
|B
|Defense Attorney (Higuruma)
1
10 Shadows (Megumi)
In the right hands, Megumi is incredibly powerful. However, it will take some time to learn how to handle him properly, as he has a very unique playstyle. He isn't like the other characters, where you simply jump into the middle of the fight and start spamming skills.
His skillset is based on various shadow summons, exactly like Megumi in the Jujutsu Kaisen series with his shikigami. Each one of them has different abilities that you will need to learn well if you want to become a truly strong Megumi player.
Keep in mind that Megumi doesn't have a lot of HP, so you should always try to keep your distance and let your summons do the work for you.
2
Perfection (Mahito)
If you have watched or read Jujutsu Kaisen, then you know exactly how powerful Mahito is. The same applies here, as his style is very similar.
He can change the shape of his hands into hammers, swords, or whips, and he can even summon small minions. He is basically a melee bruiser that is very easy to handle and has almost no downsides. I believe he is a superior choice for new players (and experienced ones alike).
Oh, and let’s not forget his OP Domain Expansion. If Mahito manages to "hug" his opponents, they are basically cooked.
Overall, if you like a very aggressive and relatively easy style of play, Mahito is incredibly strong. There's a reason he usually tops every Jujutsu Shenanigans tier list.
3
Vessel (Sukuna)
Obviously, I couldn't write about a Jujutsu Kaisen adventure without mentioning Sukuna. I have my weaknesses too, as he is my favourite character in the series.
The Vessel has two forms: Yuji, who is a melee aggressive brawler, and his Awakening into Sukuna, who brings significant range and incredible damage output.
Now, what is the challenge with the Vessel? He is quite a difficult character to master because he has some of the hardest mechanics that require perfect timing.
However, if you are good at that part, the Vessel is truly a character that can become extremely oppressive.
4
Honored One (Gojo)
Gojo is a fan favourite, so we obviously have to talk about him, right? Well, Gojo’s skillset is incredibly powerful and quite easy for a new player to understand. He has two main mechanics: Lapse Blue, which acts like a magnet to control your opponents and pull them into melee range, and Reversal Red, which blasts away anyone who gets too close.
And since we’re talking about Gojo, he can nullify incoming attacks, use teleportation, and his Awakening is one of the strongest as it literally "freezes time" for his enemies.
Overall, he is a very easy character that almost anyone can play. However, what makes the truly great Gojo players stand out is their timing and positioning.
That's all for now regarding the Jujutsu Shenanings tier list. When the next balance patch or a new character is released, we'll update our list. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Jujutsu Infinite tier list or Sailor Piece tier list too.