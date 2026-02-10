Slap (Roblox) codes (February 2026) - Want to take it for a spin?

If you're looking for a few extra Lucky Spins, these Slap codes will give you exactly that, saving you a few Robux.

Have you ever heard of slapping tournaments, where opponents take turns hitting each other as hard as they can? As strange as it might sound, it's actually a real-world sport that gained popularity in recent years. It was only a matter of time before some developers decided to turn the concept into a video game. I'm all for it. It's far less damaging to people's health.

The game is simply called Slap, and you can try it out on Roblox. There are no complex features here: you simply jump and find random people to slap until they feint. Of course, they'll try to slap you as well, so you'll need to master your dodging skills in order to win the match.

There are also special techniques you can use if you feel like it, called Styles. To unlock more Styles, you need to use the gacha system. There are two types of spins available: Normal Spins and Lucky Spins. As you might expect, Lucky Spins are better since they offer better odds of rolling a legendary or a mythic style.

To get Lucky Spins, you need to purchase them with Robux. However, if you'd rather not spend real money, you can also use Slap redeem codes! Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes for Slap, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

ACTIVE CODES FOR SLAP (ROBLOX)

DELAYUF - Lucky Spins x10

DELAYLIS - Lucky Spins x10

EXPIRED CODES

250KLIKES

SANTABOSS

BATEVENT

BATDELAY

OOPSIE

150KLIKES

RELEASE

5KEVENT

70KLIKES

25KLIKES

TUTORIALFIXED

5KLIKES

SRYWINSTRK

SRRYDELAY

How to redeem Slap (Roblox) codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: On the menu, click Codes (at the bottom of the screen)

Step 3: Click Claim to join the community (it's mandatory)

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it

There are only a few steps to follow, as you can see below:

How to find more codes?

The developers share new codes on their Discord server , as well as on the game's official Roblox page . You can also bookmark this article and come back often, as we will update it regularly.

