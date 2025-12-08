Survive Wave Z codes (December 2025)

You have to fight through waves of zombies and eventually reach wave Z, so you'll need Scrap to buy better gear. Let our Survive Wave Z codes help you do just that!

In Survive Wave Z, the graphics are eerily similar to those in 99 Nights in the Forest. 99N is also a survival adventure, but it's a lot more complex than it lets on (and we've covered how to get all endings). Here, you will have to collect Scrap to buy a class that you like, and then slowly farm more and more Scrap to get better gear.

If you love zombie survival, our list of Survive Wave Z codes is all you need to pump that adrenaline.

It will take a while, but pairing up with other players who are stronger is going to help. You need to play SWZ quite a bit to get to the last wave, which is by no means easy to beat. You'll probably die a few times just like I did - at least until you get the hang of it!

Active Survive Wave Z codes

LAUNCH - 5000 Scrap

Expired

There are no expired codes yet.

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Open the Settings in the top left corner of the screen.

: Open the in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your code under the "Codes" header.

: Type in your under the "Codes" header. Step 3: Hit the Submit button.

It's super easy to redeem them - just follow the steps I've written here:

How to get more freebies?

New Suvive Wave Z codes are released by the devs on the Discord server , but sometimes they can appear on the Roblox page. We're keeping an eye on the experience, and we'll add here anything new that we find. We definitely wouldn't want to leave you hanging - not when the hordes of the undead are closing in.

