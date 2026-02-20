Drag Drive Simulator codes (February 2026) - Buy more vehicles and upgrades with free RP
If you want to get some fast Rp in Drag Drive Simulator, you don't have to do anything but redeem the latest Drag Drive Simulator codes that we shared below. Simple and efficient, I'd say - without even having to wait until you get your paychecks.
The codes offered in Drag Drive Simulator only give Rp, which is the in-game currency used for everything. That's the currency you get paid in for your job, and since it's an RP (role-playing game), you will need to spend that Rp on vehicles and upgrades, so you can never have too much.
So without further ado, here are all the Roblox DDS codes:
Active Drag Drive Simulator Codes
- DRAGDRIVESIMULATORFEBRUARY26 - 35,000,000 Rp
- WELCOMERAMADAN2026 - 30,000,000 Rp
- LUNARNEWYEAR2026 - 35,000,000 Rp
- SABARDELAYDIKITYAK - 25,000,000 Rp
- 100KLIKESFORBIGCODE - 80,000,000 Rp
Expired
- DRAGDRIVESIMULATORJANUARY26
- 2026DDSNEXTLEVEL
- HAPPY1STANNIVERSARYDDS
- THX1MILLIONROBLOXMEMBERS
- ALAMAKDELAYDIKIT
- 75KLIKESFORNEWCODE
How to redeem codes in Drag Drive SimulatorYou can redeem the codes by following the steps I shared below:
- Step 1: Open the Store icon located on the bottom side of the screen (shopping cart icon).
- Step 2: Go to the Redeem tab.
- Step 3: Type in your code.
- Step 4: Press Redeem.
Codes not working?Codes tend to appear as "invalid" if you leave a space when entering them, or if you don't type them exactly as shown in the list above. They are case-sensitive, so I strongly recommend just copy-pasting them.
How to get more codes?The devs release new codes regularly, and I noticed they release a bunch once a month. You can find them all along with updates on their DDS Discord Server, but if you want to be up-to-date on the latest codes, you can just save this page. All the codes will appear in this list as soon as they're out!
About Drag Drive SimulatorIn Drag Drive Simulator, you have a classical Roblox RP where you can get a job and slowly save up money to make the life you want for yourself. You can buy your dream car, race against other players, and slowly do some tuning that you can be proud of.
With the additional Rp you get from these codes, getting a nice ride shouldn't be too hard - after which, it's all about building the life you want within the game. It's recommended you play it with a friend or make some friends in the game, because trust me - DDS becomes so much more fun when you play with someone!
