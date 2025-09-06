Summoners Kingdom: Goddess tier list and a reroll guide
Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version 1.0.52 - Added: Li Bai
Have you just started playing Cloud Joy's latest RPG and want to build the best heroes, but don't know who they are? I've created a detailed Summoners Kingdom: Goddess tier list where I have ranked all the heroes, so you never have to think twice when deciding who to pick between Wukong, Horus or any other character you summon.
That's right, there are lots of characters that you will unlock since, luckily, the game is very generous with its gacha. Much more than that actually, you even get 100 free summoning keys if you redeem one of these Summoners Kingdom Goddess codes, so that's definitely going to help you fill up your roster.
Who are the best heroes in Summoners Kingdom Goddess?This is a question I've been wondering since the beginning, since I struggled a little bit, trying to not waste any resources and min-max my heroes as much as possible. So to answer this question plainly, there are a few heroes who are considered the best at the moment, but up until the later stages, you'll manage to play with pretty much any hero you have (as long as you levelled and geared them up).
But if you really want to save your resources and resets, you can use the Summoners Kingdom Goddess tier list I've created, since I've got some information about each hero tier to help you understand why they've been ranked where they have.
Summoners Kingdom Goddess tier listI've divided this tier list into five tiers, starting at the very top with S+, where we have heroes that you should focus on as soon as you get them. These heroes are guaranteed to be useful in the later stages, so you will not have to reset them or replace them at all (regardless of content).
So without further ado, let's check out the tier list!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
Reroll guide
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
In the highest tier, we have a handful of heroes that you should try obtaining with the guaranteed summons, and upgrade them every chance you get.
|Name
|Attributes
|Li Bai
|Light, Mage, Smart
|Meownica
|Dark, Warrior, Power
|Hastur
|Dark, Mage, Smart
|Erythnul
|Dark, Tank, Warrior
|Wukong
|Earth, Warrior, Power
|Raphael
|Light, Tank, Power
|Hippolyta
|Light, Tank, Power
|Horus
|Earth, Mage, Smart
|Valkyrie
|Water, Tank, Power
|Aphrodite
|Water, Support, Smart
Wukong is the best overall hero in Summoners Kingdom Goddess at the moment. He can be awakened to SP rarity and is the only one of that rarity at the moment. He can disrupt the enemy formation, but also create clones that will deal damage. He's the best combination of damage and tankiness.
Horus is a hero who can inflict crowd control on the enemy team like none other. He can also apply debuffs and is an outstanding Mage who can fit into pretty much any team.
Valkyrie is one of the best (if not THE best?) heroes, alongside Wukong. She can freeze enemies, heal allies, and tank for an exceptionally long time. Furthermore, she also has a decent damage output. She's a 10/10, essentially.
2
S Tier
While there are better heroes, you will find these S-tier heroes useful depending on what you need. A team can have only so many characters, so if you are missing any from the first tier, you can replace them with an S-tier option.
|Name
|Attributes
|Themis
|Light, Support, Smart
|Hestia
|Fire, Mage, Smart
|Hippolyta
|Earth, Tank, Warrior
|Eos
|Light, Mage, Smart
|Cupid
|Light, Mage, Smart
|Bonru
|Light, Support, Smart
|Skadi
|Water, Knight
|The King in Yellow, Hastur
|Mage,Dark
|Black Mary
|Dark, Support, Smart
|Muse
|Light, Support, Smart
|Athena
|Light, Warrior, Power
|Hania
|Dark, Support, Smart
|Diana
|Dark, Range.Speed
|Helen
|Dark, Support, Smart
|Nyx
|Dark, Mage, Smart
|Tracy
|Wind, Support, Smart
|Isis
|Wind, Mage, Smart
|Morana
|Light, Warrior, Speed
|Artemis
|Dark, Archer, Agile
Isis is such an outstanding hero, she could even deserve a spot in the S+ tier. She can copy the ultimate of the enemy with the highest attack, which can be devastating for your opponent. In PvP especially (late game) she is a must-have.
Dark Mary is a hero who has something you could describe as a "super heal". Her healing is through the roof, and to top it off, she also has great buffs and crowd control effects with Sweetheart.
Muse is yet another support, but one who resembles a character some of us might know from Wild Rift: Sona. Even her kit is similar, which makes her extremely good with any team you might pair her with.
3
A Tier
A-tier heroes are more or less usable. That said, you probably won't want any of them for clearing end-game content, but until you get better options, you can always rely on them. You can reset them at a later date and get your resources back!
|Name
|Attributes
|Prometheus
|Fire, Support, Smart
|Hania
|Dark, Support. Smart
|Baili
|Light, Support, Smart
|Richard I
|Fire, Tank, Power
|Eos
|Light, Mage, Smart
|Zeus
|Light, Mage, Smart
|Hera
|Light, Mage, Smart
|Ao Linger
|Light, Warrior, Smart
|NeZha
|Dark, Mage, Smart
|Siegfried
|Dark, Warrior, Power
|Eris
|Dark, Warrior, Agile
|Samael
|Dark, Warrior, Agile
|Zagan
|Dark, Tank, Power
|Circe
|Water, Mage, Smart
|Daphne
|Earth, Support, Smart
|Maksim
|Earth, Mage, Smart
|Temujin
|Earth, Archer, Agile
|Titania
|Wind, Support, Smart
|Merlin
|Wind, Mage, Smart
Prometheus is an outstanding support who can boost ally damage and also reduce the damage they take. His only reason for not ranking higher is the fact that doesn't offer healing.
Temujin is one of the strongest Archers in Summoners Kingdom Goddess, and he can also gather enemies together before sniping them. Overall, he's a very reliable source of damage.
Another amazing support in this tier is Daphne, who can heal the entire team while offering a sort of team buff, which splits the damage between allies. This makes her healing a lot more effective, and depending on the situation, can also rank higher.
4
B Tier
B-tier heroes are... underwhelming. They are not as bad as the C-tier, obviously, but there are way better options in the higher tiers, so it's best if you don't upgrade them at all (until you get some extra resources).
|Name
|Attributes
|Eros
|Fire, Mage, Smart
|Mulan
|Wind, Warrior, Agile
|Pan
|Light, Tank, Power
|Ziyao
|Dark, Marskman, Speed
|Vivienne
|Dark, Mage, Smart
|Dark Knight
|Dark, Warrior, Power
|Hecate
|Dark, Warrior, Power
|Xerxes I
|Fire, Mage, Smart
|Edward I
|Fire, Warrior, Power
|Loreley
|Water, Support, Smart
|Hedos
|Water, Support, Smart
|Roland
|Water, Warrior, Power
|Persephone
|Earth, Archer, Agile
|Ishtar
|Earth, Tank, Power
|Robin Hood
|Wind, Archer, Agile
|Cleopatra
|Earth, Support, Smart
Edward I is mainly a tank, but he is going to fall off towards the late game. He doesn't deal a lot of damage compared to the other tanks on this list, which is why he is not ranking any higher. His entire kit is rather underwhelming.
Persephone is a decent damage dealer. She doesn't have any 'wow' elements in her kit, but she can bind enemies. In addition, once you have her treasure, she will be able to steal the enemy's attack speed.
Mulan is another hero who could use some help. She is extremely squishy, but her damage output is good. As long as you have a good healer with her, she will perform. Otherwise, she will likely die in a couple of attacks.
5
C Tier
Here are the heroes I strongly advise against using. You will waste your resources on them, and since you can get so many summons by doing your dailies and events, you won't even need to level them up at the start.
|Name
|Attributes
|Kukulkan
|Fire, Archer, Agile
|Lorenzo Medici
|Fire, Warrior, Agile
|Dantes
|Water, Mage, Smart
|Katerina
|Water, Warrior, Power
|Ragnar
|Water, Tank, Power
|Minotaur
|Earth, Warrior, Power
|Spartacus
|Earth, Warrior, Power
|Leonidas
|Earth, Tank, Power
|Estes
|Wind, Archer, Agile
|Icarus
|Fire, Mage, Smart
|Camilla
|Fire, Warrior, Power
|Gareth
|Fire, Tank, Power
|Brunhild
|Water, Mage, Smart
|Erida
|Water, Warrior, Agile
|Rollo
|Water, Tank, Power
|Damianos
|Earth, Archer, Agile
|Joan of Arc
|Earth, Warrior, Power
|Nightingale
|Wind, Support, Smart
|Odysseus
|Wind, Archer, Agile
|Lamorak
|Wind, Tank, Power
|Traveling Ranger
|Fire, Archer, Agile
|Shield Soldier
|Fire, Tank, Power
|Traveling Mage
|Water, Mage, Smart
|Imperial Knight
|Water, Tank, Power
|Undead Axemen
|Earth, Warrior, Power
|Undead Pikemen
|Earth, Warrior, Power
|Slime King
|Wind, Support, Smart
|Assassin
|Wind, Warrior, Agile
All the heroes in this tier are not worth bothering with. While you can upgrade your R heroes to higher stars, they are still a lot weaker than some SRs. Overall, I would suggest you avoid building them from the very start.
6
Summoners Kingdom Goddess reroll guide
If you ever considered rerolling in Summoners Kingdom Goddess, I have news for you. You don't HAVE to reroll in order to get a top-tier hero. You can simply keep playing because even if you upgrade some of the heroes you have, you'll manage to get at least 2-3 of the S+ tier heroes (in due time).
Should you reroll in Summoners Kingdom Goddess?
To reroll, it's a lengthy process, and it is not really worth it in my opinion. Also, rerolling is not that easy, so if you really want to start over, you need to have a secondary account. All in all, I don't recommend wasting time rerolling and starting a new account, unless you want to play two accounts (and have the time for it). We also have a reroll guide and Invincible Guarding the Globe tier list, if you ever wish to turn to superheroes instead.