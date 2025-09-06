Summoners Kingdom: Goddess tier list and a reroll guide

Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version 1.0.52 - Added: Li Bai

Have you just started playing Cloud Joy's latest RPG and want to build the best heroes, but don't know who they are? I've created a detailed Summoners Kingdom: Goddess tier list where I have ranked all the heroes, so you never have to think twice when deciding who to pick between Wukong, Horus or any other character you summon.

That's right, there are lots of characters that you will unlock since, luckily, the game is very generous with its gacha. Much more than that actually, you even get 100 free summoning keys if you redeem one of these Summoners Kingdom Goddess codes, so that's definitely going to help you fill up your roster.

Who are the best heroes in Summoners Kingdom Goddess?

This is a question I've been wondering since the beginning, since I struggled a little bit, trying to not waste any resources and min-max my heroes as much as possible. So to answer this question plainly, there are a few heroes who are considered the best at the moment, but up until the later stages, you'll manage to play with pretty much any hero you have (as long as you levelled and geared them up).

But if you really want to save your resources and resets, you can use the Summoners Kingdom Goddess tier list I've created, since I've got some information about each hero tier to help you understand why they've been ranked where they have.

Summoners Kingdom Goddess tier list

I've divided this tier list into five tiers, starting at the very top with S+, where we have heroes that you should focus on as soon as you get them. These heroes are guaranteed to be useful in the later stages, so you will not have to reset them or replace them at all (regardless of content).

So without further ado, let's check out the tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.