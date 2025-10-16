Samsung Galaxy Store teams up with Roblox to offer more bang for your (Ro)buck

Up to 25% more Robux to score

Download Roblox from the Galaxy Store to nab extra perks

Samsung's partnership also previously offered a gift card with the Galaxy Tab S11

Alternative app stores have been shaking things up a lot lately, and now, if you're a loyal Samsung user, you'll get more value on your Robux thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Store. The partnership between Samsung and Roblox offers up to 25% more Robux if you download the Roblox app from the Galaxy Store, which is simply fabulous especially if you're looking to ramp up your gameplay, say, in Grow a Garden or Asylum Life.

The Samsung Galaxy Store is supposedly the first mobile app store that offers this kind of perk, so if you've been looking for a way to grab some extra currencies without spending more than you should, it seems like now's the perfect chance.

This is particularly interesting, I'd say, as you apparently don't even need to take any extra steps to score those freebies - just download the Roblox app from the store and start earning bonus Robux when purchasing via the Samsung Galaxy Store.

And with more than 111 million daily active users under Roblox's belt, it's easy to see how this might appeal to players, especially if you're looking to get a head start in 99 Nights in the Forest, for example.

This also comes as the next step in Samsung's foray into making its official store more appealing, given that the recent Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra campaign offered buyers a $100 Roblox digital gift card along with an exclusive virtual avatar item.

And for once, I'm not going to be linking to the App Store or Google Play here! If you're curious about what else the folks at Samsung have in store for you, why not head on over to the Samsung Galaxy Store page and have a look at the library of games?