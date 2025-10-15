Warframe's The Vallis Undermind looks to revamp the new player experience with new quest

Warframe 101

Warframe is overhauling the new player experience with an additional cinematic quest

Work under the auspices of Tenshin and get a free Thornbak Rifle

The 62nd Warframe Nokko also debuts as part of this update

With 12 years of continual updates, characters, and content being added to it, Warframe is quite the exceptional gaming beast. And with many of you on mobile, likely just starting off, it can be a hassle to get into. Fortunately, Digital Extremes has noticed this, and their latest update, The Vallis Undermind, promises big changes.

But first, there's, of course, a brand-new Warframe in this latest update! Nokko, the 62nd Warframe, is a real 'fun-guy'. With his mushroom-inspired kit and aesthetics, it shouldn't surprise you that his abilities revolve around those shrooms.

Whether you're throwing poisoned ones to damage enemies and lull them to sleep, raising buffing mushrooms to periodically pulse out a buff for allies' defences, or turning them into mushroom Sprodlings that heal rapidly while remaining untargetable. You can even throw out a ballistic mushroom to bounce and explode off anything it hits!

Is there mush-room for more?

Best of all, you can earn Nokko entirely for free with the required Blueprints and resources via the Nightcap Bounties! That's alongside a new environment with The Deepmines and the highly requested rework of Oberon also arriving in this update!

But enough of that, what's this new start for new players? Well, as part of their planned overhaul of the new player experience, Digital Extremes has unveiled a brand-new early-game cinematic quest.

The Teacher puts you under the tutelage of Tenshin, which was developed in collaboration with Sumo Digital. It can only be completed once per account, but it will help those of you starting your journey in the Origin system with the new Thornbak rifle as an exclusive reward!

If you're planning on jumping into this new cinematic quest, then don't forget about nabbing some other free boosts too! Simply check in on our Warframe code list to see what's currently available to redeem!