99 Nights in the Forest endings - Here's how to get all possible outcomes

What are the possible 99 Nights in the Forest endings? Are you trying to rescue hapless kids as best as you can, or are you simply trying to survive the night?

99 Nights in the Forest has a dark (yet fascinating) story behind it, which goes a lot deeper than it first appears - and survival alone won't get you a successful ending. So, today we'll take a look at the two possible outcomes you might stumble upon during this chilling adventure.

The good or the bad

What are the two endings for 99 Nights in the Forest?

You never know how a run is bound to go until you've started. Knowing how to reach each of the endings can make your run feel more meaningful, so in this guide, we’ll walk through how to unlock both possibilities, including everything you need to do for each case.As I mentioned before, there's a good one and a bad one. Basically, you can get a logical continuation to the story, or you can fall prey to the night.

The Good Ending is achieved by surviving all 99 nights successfully, but also by rescuing all 4 missing children, while the Bad Ending happens when you reach night 99 (or die before then) without having rescued all the children.

1. How to get the Good Ending

Rescue all four children

Most players aim for this, and rightfully so - especially after learning of the true story that inspired 99 Nights in the Forest. The requirements for this are pretty clear, as long as you manage to keep yourself alive.You have to find all 4 missing children over the course of your run. The children are hidden or tied to clues on the map, and exploring the surroundings will help you track them down.

Note: If one child is missing or you fail to rescue them, it's a no-go.

Survive through night 99

Even if you have all 4 children, survival is still essential. You need to make it through the last night, too. That means no matter what enemy you might face, be it the Deer Monster, cultist ambushes, wildlife, or resource starvation, you'll have to overcome that.

If you meet both conditions, you can unlock a special cutscene. The Deer Monster watches you from afar, then disappears.

2. How to get the Bad Ending

Fail to rescue all children

Death

How to make it out alive and intact

Upgrade your campfire early and explore - exploration helps you find the children sooner, and by upgrading the campfire, you also increase your odds of finding hospitals or any other useful locations.

Don’t rush - saving the children is important, but who's going to save them if you get caught first? You need to take things one at a time, manage your resources well, and explore things slowly.

Make sure you coordinate - if you’re playing multiplayer, communicate roles (one focuses on children, others on survival) to make sure everything is covered.

Don’t miss cutscenes - some cutscenes could drop hints toward the children's location.

If things don’t go according to plan, you’ll likely get this instead.You could still save some of the kids, but if you fail to save all 4, then it's considered a complete failure.If you die at any point before, even if you manage to save all 4 children...well, it's a fail. In case you ever find yourself in a pickle, here's how to get bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest Here are a few tips that could help, in case you ever find yourself in a bad spot:

Did you manage to make it through both the 99 Nights in the Forest endings? If you still haven't survived a single playthrough yet, then try some of the tips I've shared above and tell us how you fare in the comments below - I'd love to know how it goes!