Pull a Lucky Fish codes (July 2026) - Reel in all the rewards for free

Combine fishing with gacha and take the sport to the next level with our Pull a Lucky Fish codes.

Similar to other experiences out there, Pull a Lucky Fish combines idle profit generation with a gacha mechanic that activates when fishing. You'll basically have to boost your power so you can reel in the fish ASAP, and then try to get as many high-earning fish as you can.

You'll place the fish on the available spots in your base and slowly wait for them to generate money for you. It's an experience similar to many others, but it has something unique too - cats. That's right - there are cats that you can get to help you, and they're most definitely worth trying to acquire.

Below, I've shared all the Pull a Lucky Fish codes I could find so that you can get your hands on free boosters and even some exclusive lucky fish. Just bear in mind that these can expire fairly quickly, so redeem them ASAP.

Active Pull a Lucky Fish codes

There are no active codes at the moment.

Expired

TEST

Heat

RELEASE

LUCKYFISH

FISH2026

GRANDMA

How to redeem codes in Pull a Lucky Fish

Step 1 : Go to Shop .

: Go to . Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see Redeem Code .

: Scroll all the way down until you see . Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Press REDEEM.

You're not sure how to redeem these yet? Follow these steps:

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

These are not case-sensitive as far as I know, but just to be on the safe side, make sure you type them in exactly as shown. Make sure there are no additional spaces, because those could make the code invalid.When you like and add the experience to Favourites, join the group, and then head over to the Free Gift station, you will be able to claim some additional rewards - a fish that gives you quite an income boost. You should try to complete all of your dailies, so that you'll get an extra 60 Gems per day, completely for free.

Now, if you happen to fancy similar experiences like this one, we have the latest Spin a Soccer Card codes and Grow a Garden 2 codes too!