Defend Ur Base With Anime codes (July 2026)

Get off to a good start with these Defend Ur Base With Anime codes.

There are many, and I mean MANY, TD-type experiences on Roblox, but none of them are quite as fun as Defend Ur Base With Anime! From carefully expanding your base to deciding which characters to deploy and the perfect synergies, everything just makes sense.

And since the beginning is the most difficult, we have some Defend Ur Base With Anime codes to help you get started! You will get a lot of cash to help you pick some good units first, as well as a lot of Trait Shards to upgrade those new units you buy.

So if you want to get your hands on those rewards, I say we check out the codes!

Active Defend Ur Base With Anime codes

UPDATE10 - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) DIOBOSS - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) TRAVELLINGMERCHANT - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) UPDATE9 - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) LUCKYSPINS - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) MOMSFEAST - rewards

rewards SPIRITYUNOH - rewards

- rewards FLEXAVATARS - rewards

- rewards UPDATE8 - rewards

- rewards BUGFIXESS3 - rewards

rewards BASESKINS - rewards

- rewards TRADING - rewards

- rewards TRAITREROLLS - rewards

- rewards BUGFIXESS2 - rewards

- rewards SORRYUPDATE - rewards

rewards ADMINFIX - rewards

- rewards SUPERMAKEUP - rewards

- rewards NEWTRAIT - 25 Trait Shards

25 Trait Shards QUINCY - 35,000 Cash, 5 Legendary Fragments, 5 Trait Shards

- 35,000 Cash, 5 Legendary Fragments, 5 Trait Shards JJKUPDATE - 25,000 Cash, 10 Epic Fragments, 3 Trait Shards

- 25,000 Cash, 10 Epic Fragments, 3 Trait Shards BURAH - 3000 Cash, 3 Legendary Fragments

- 3000 Cash, 3 Legendary Fragments NEWMUTATIONS - 10 Trait Shards, 1 Titan Sasuke

- 10 Trait Shards, 1 Titan Sasuke CRAFTNERF! - 25,000 Cash, 25 Trait Rerolls

- 25,000 Cash, 25 Trait Rerolls SRYFORSHUTDOWN! - 25,000 Cash, 1 Kenpachi, 25 Trait Shards (reach wave 26)

Expired

67CODE!

How to redeem codes in Defend Ur Base With Anime

Step 1 : Tap on the Codes menu located on the top right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the menu located on the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in one of the codes .

: Type in one of the . Step 3: Hit the Redeem button.

Follow the step-by-step process below to redeem these codes:

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Defened Ur Base With Anime

Whenever a new update is out, new codes will be released too. The devs also release codes when the experience reaches new milestones, so all we have to do is wait and keep playing! We will add any new codes we find to this list, so just keep an eye on it.Some of the codes are case-sensitive, while others require you to reach a certain wave to be able to redeem them. If a code is not working, even though it might appear as "invalid", it's most likely because it expired. Therefore, you should try to redeem the codes ASAP.The title pretty much sums up the experience.

You will have to roll for new characters from various popular anime, deploy them, and assign a trait to each one. There are rarer characters that are usually stronger, but those characters are also harder to upgrade.

Upgrading a character requires copies, which you drop on top of the existing one. It's a real grind, so keeping up with the upgrades is key here. You need to defeat increasingly tougher waves of enemies, which sometimes require a different approach.

All in all, once you get some Mythic+ characters, you should easily be able to reach wave 60+.

And while you're here, why not check out these Re:Aura codes or Sail Your Boat codes?