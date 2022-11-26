Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes (November 2022)

- Checked for new codes

In order to claim free stuff, we have prepared a verified bunch of Anime Fighting Simulator codes that can be used to claim Chikara and Yen. If you are wondering about the safety of using codes, then do not worry, as we only collect these codes from verified sources.

Anime Fighting Simulator is another Roblox-powered game that’s becoming popular among players who want to enjoy some anime and Roblox at the same time. And as we all know, Roblox titles are known for their freebies, and in this title, we get Chikara and Yen as free rewards.

Active Anime Fighting Simulator codes

1billionvisits! - 75,000 Chikara

- 75,000 Chikara Emperador2kcode - 2k Chikara shards

- 2k Chikara shards 1millionsubsfrango - Chikara shards

- Chikara shards frangoyt1m - Chikara shards

- Chikara shards Defild800k - 10,000 chikara shards

10,000 chikara shards 300ksubstigretv - Chikara Shards

- Chikara Shards sub2defildplays – 1,500 Chikara

– 1,500 Chikara emperadorwapo – 1,500 Chikara

– 1,500 Chikara 2millionsingRoup ! - 30,000 Chikara

! - 30,000 Chikara frangonewcode - 1,500 Chikara

- 1,500 Chikara emperadorstar - 5,000 Chikara

- 5,000 Chikara kelvin600k - 3,000 Chikara

- 3,000 Chikara Mrrhino50k - 2,000 Chikara

- 2,000 Chikara medtw50k - 2,000 Chikara

- 2,000 Chikara Defildpromo - 3,000 Chikara

- 3,000 Chikara elemperador100k! - 5,000 Chikara

- 5,000 Chikara bigboi100k - 5,000 Chikara

- 5,000 Chikara Subtodefildplays -1,000 Chikara

-1,000 Chikara Defildstream - 2,000 Chikara

- 2,000 Chikara NNG - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara sub2hakimbo - 500 Chikara

- 500 Chikara emperadorsubs - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara defild700k - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara Tigre200k - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara sub2emperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara n1colas2sub - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara tigretvsub - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara subfrango - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara L3NI - 1,000 Chikara

- 1,000 Chikara Sub2tanqr - 5 Chikara

- 5 Chikara sub2tplanetmilo - 5 Chikara

- 5 Chikara frango2yen - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen Defildyen - 1,000 Yen

- 1,000 Yen subtomrrhino - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen sub2razorfishgaming - 500 Yen

- 500 Yen subtokelvingts - 500 Yen

Expired

anotherbugfix - 2,500 Chikara

secretrazorfishcode -1,000 Chikara

Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara

sub2kelvin - 1,500 Chikara

thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara

dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara

follow2defildplays - 3,000 Chikara

5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara

vexostream - 1,500 Chikara

subtofrangoforchikara - 1,000 Chikara

gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara

GGgames40k - 1,500 Chikara

lastyearcode750k - 10,000 Chikara

Nice300k

defild - 2,000 Chikara

subemperadormaxi - 1,000 Chikara

subn1colas - 1,000 Chikara

tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen

tigretv2sub - 1,000 Chikara

200milcrazy

CurseHigh

cyclxnee

Insane200k

Dessixsao

Yeet250k

RealDaireb

NewSulley750k

merrychristmas

GoodByeBugs

rename

10kfollowers

20kblockzone

700klikes

emilioglad30k

650klikes

oneyear500m

bloodlinesfixed

600kamazing

bloodlinefixes

What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

The first is obviously logging into the game.

Locate the bird symbol near the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.

Copy one of the codes from the list down below and paste it inside the box.

If the code you used is valid, the game will inform you immediately and you can claim the rewards.

These codes usually come with free items that include Chikara and Yen. Anime Fighting Simulator codes are released by the developers after it receives an update or when there's an upcoming event or a certain announcement is made regarding the game.

