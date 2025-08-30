Roblox: Ohio codes (August 2025)

If you just started playing Ohio, you probably noticed how hard it is to get money. So, to make your life in this Roblox experience a little bit easier, we've gathered every active code for Ohio that you can redeem to claim various rewards. Keep reading to find them!

You should be prepared for anything as you explore the state of Ohio. This open-world action Roblox experience features a variety of activities such as driving around, shopping, robbing, and, of course, brutally eliminating other players.

There's a bevvy of weapons to choose from, but for that, you need money, and money is hard to come by! You have to either complete various quests or simply use the Ohio codes below to progress quickly.

Active Ohio codes

100K - $100,000.00

$100,000.00 TACTICAL - $5,000

$5,000 FORCE - $5,000, Saber

$5,000, Saber EASTER - $5,000

$5,000 OHIOMOMENT - $1000

- $1000 RICHINOHIO - $1000

- $1000 IGOTAGUN - M1911 pistol

- M1911 pistol TASER - Taser

- Taser TOMAHAWK - Axe

- Axe PEPPERSPRAY - Pepperspray

- Pepperspray BURN - Molotove Cocktail

- Molotove Cocktail ITSASIGN - Sign

- Sign STOP - Stop Sign Weapon

- Stop Sign Weapon NINJA - Shuriken

- Shuriken TROLLAAGE - Painting

Expired codes

LUCKY - $10,000

VALENTINE - $5,000

HYPERLASER - $5,000

2025 - $5,000

CHRISTMAS - $5,000

SANTA - $5,000

WW2 - $5,000

HALLOWEEN - $5000 and 1000 Candy

BIOHAZARD

FIREWORK

PIRATE

MYSTIC

CRAFT

SAKURA

EASTER

CRIMSON

THANKS

2024

HALLOWEEN

CHRISTMAS

100

HOUSE

REAPER

SORRY

LUCK

CLAN

FUTURE

GEM

MANSION

TRADE

CARNIVAL

PINATA

EASTER

SKIN

STPATRICK

30M

JOBS

SKATE

HOUSE

10M

NEWYEAROHIO

OHIOCHRISTMAS

WINTER

How to redeem the Ohio codes

Launch Ohio on your device (mobile or PC).

Once you are in the main lobby, look for a mobile icon on the bottom left of the screen and tap on it.

From the new menu, select the codes icon (see the image above for reference).

Enter the code exactly as you see it on our list, or simply copy and paste it, and then select 'Redeem'.

That's all!

As is usually the case with Roblox experiences, redeeming codes in Ohio is super easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

New Ohio codes

If you don't already know, only game developers can create new codes. You can follow them on their social media ( Twitter ), but if you don't want to do all that, simply check back to this page, as we update our list whenever a new Ohio code is released.

If you are a Robloxian and enjoy playing games on the platform, take a look at these Units Battlegrounds codes and Anime Training RNG codes!