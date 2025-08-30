Roblox: Ohio codes (August 2025)
If you just started playing Ohio, you probably noticed how hard it is to get money. So, to make your life in this Roblox experience a little bit easier, we've gathered every active code for Ohio that you can redeem to claim various rewards. Keep reading to find them!
You should be prepared for anything as you explore the state of Ohio. This open-world action Roblox experience features a variety of activities such as driving around, shopping, robbing, and, of course, brutally eliminating other players.
There's a bevvy of weapons to choose from, but for that, you need money, and money is hard to come by! You have to either complete various quests or simply use the Ohio codes below to progress quickly.
Active Ohio codes
- 100K - $100,000.00
- TACTICAL - $5,000
- FORCE - $5,000, Saber
- EASTER - $5,000
- OHIOMOMENT - $1000
- RICHINOHIO - $1000
- IGOTAGUN - M1911 pistol
- TASER - Taser
- TOMAHAWK - Axe
- PEPPERSPRAY - Pepperspray
- BURN - Molotove Cocktail
- ITSASIGN - Sign
- STOP - Stop Sign Weapon
- NINJA - Shuriken
- TROLLAAGE - Painting
Expired codes
- LUCKY - $10,000
- VALENTINE - $5,000
- HYPERLASER - $5,000
- 2025 - $5,000
- CHRISTMAS - $5,000
- SANTA - $5,000
- WW2 - $5,000
- HALLOWEEN - $5000 and 1000 Candy
- BIOHAZARD
- FIREWORK
- PIRATE
- MYSTIC
- CRAFT
- SAKURA
- EASTER
- CRIMSON
- THANKS
- 2024
- HALLOWEEN
- CHRISTMAS
- 100
- HOUSE
- REAPER
- SORRY
- LUCK
- CLAN
- FUTURE
- GEM
- MANSION
- TRADE
- CARNIVAL
- PINATA
- EASTER
- SKIN
- STPATRICK
- 30M
- JOBS
- SKATE
- HOUSE
- 10M
- NEWYEAROHIO
- OHIOCHRISTMAS
- WINTER
How to redeem the Ohio codesAs is usually the case with Roblox experiences, redeeming codes in Ohio is super easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Launch Ohio on your device (mobile or PC).
- Once you are in the main lobby, look for a mobile icon on the bottom left of the screen and tap on it.
- From the new menu, select the codes icon (see the image above for reference).
- Enter the code exactly as you see it on our list, or simply copy and paste it, and then select 'Redeem'.
- That's all!
New Ohio codesIf you don't already know, only game developers can create new codes. You can follow them on their social media (Twitter), but if you don't want to do all that, simply check back to this page, as we update our list whenever a new Ohio code is released.
