Units Battlegrounds codes (August 2025)

Units Battlegrounds is an immersive Roblox experience where you assemble a team of troops and adventure (solo or with friends) into dungeons, aiming to reach the top and beat all the bosses.

With some of the Units Battlegrounds codes we have shared below, you will get thousands of free coins and gems, which you can then use to buy and open crates. We'll have our fingers crossed that you get some good trips. From the very beginning, these codes will come in handy, especially if you don't want to grind endless dungeons.

So, let's take a look at the latest Units Battlegrounds codes below!

Active Units Battlegrounds codes

BATTLEPASSED - 20k Coins, 100 Gems

- 20k Coins, 100 Gems Battlepass - 10k Coins, 50 Gems

- 10k Coins, 50 Gems transfer - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems new_location - 50 Gems

Expired codes

try_to_dupe_bro

NewPotions - potions

update3_5 - rewards

Update3_1 - 5k coins

update3 - 180 gems

20000likes - 3k coins

update_soon - 50 gems

transfer - 30 gems

new_location - 70 gems

and_let_me_know

come_little_boy

1000likes

2000likes

2500likes

1k_online

KraoESP_YT

500likes

i_hate_dupe

ice_queen

3k_online

5000likes

9749likes

How to redeem codes in Units Battlegrounds

Step 1 : Open the ABX box on the left side of the screen.

: Open the on the left side of the screen. Step 2: Type in your code and hit the Get button.

To redeem the Units Battlegrounds codes is super simple. You don't have to reach a certain level, and the moment you open the game, you can start redeeming the codes. Here's how to do it:

As you can see, it's super simple. The rewards will automatically be given to you for the active codes, while for the codes that can't be redeemed anymore, you won't see any interaction.

How to get more codes in Units Battlegrounds

Like in many other Roblox experiences, in Units Battlegrounds , new codes are released whenever there is a new update or the devs feel like releasing one. To stay up to date on all the latest codes, keep an eye on this page because we add new codes as soon as they're out!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton.