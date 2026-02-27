E.T.E Chronicle codes (February 2026) - Time to make some mecha mayhem

You can never have too many Dagnygems and Purorgems where mechs and maidens are concerned, so why not grab these E.T.E Chronicle codes today?

E.T.E. Chronicle seems to be specifically created with the mecha fan in mind. The mecha suits and the battles feel exquisite, and the futuristic world is created exactly how you would expect.

The action is immersive, and even the combat is something else. Instead of feeling technical, the combat flows - it's easy to grasp, but still rewarding. If you are a fan of the genre (anime gacha meets mecha), then you'll have a blast!

Below, I've got a complete list of E.T.E. Chronicle codes for you so that you can add some extra incentives to upgrade your squad. These offer free supply and weapon permits, but also EP Crystals and Coins. All of these resources are needed if you want to upgrade your characters, so you should redeem them all to stock up!

Active E.T.E. Chronicle codes

MECHAFORTUNE26 (Indonesia server) - 88 Dagnygem, 888 Purorgem, 888,888 Union Coin

(Indonesia server) - 88 Dagnygem, 888 Purorgem, 888,888 Union Coin SWEETDAY (Global server) - 520 Purorgem

Expired

ETEChronicleday1

ETEChronicleday2

ETEChronicleNyjj2

ETEChronicleyt1

ETEChronicleYl

HappyNewYear2026

MerryChristmas2025

GIVEMECANDY

How to redeem E.T.E. Chronicle codes

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon (top left corner).

: Tap on your (top left corner). Step 2 : Select the " Redeem code " button.

: Select the " " button. Step 3: Type in one of the redeem codes, then hit Confirm.

Redeeming your freebies is really simple. If you're not sure how, I shared the steps below:

Rewards not working?

How to get more goodies?

If any of the codes you're trying to redeem don't appear to work, that's because they're case-sensitive. You should try typing in the codes exactly as shown in the list above; they will not work if you type them in any random case.New ones can be released on the official social media profiles of E.T.E. Chronicle - just make sure you're checking the official profile for the region you play in. If that sounds too complicated (trust me, it is), then just save this page and check it regularly. We add any new ones we find to the list above.

