E.T.E Chronicle codes (February 2026) - Time to make some mecha mayhem

You can never have too many Dagnygems and Purorgems where mechs and maidens are concerned, so why not grab these E.T.E Chronicle codes today?

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| E.T.E Chronicle

E.T.E. Chronicle seems to be specifically created with the mecha fan in mind. The mecha suits and the battles feel exquisite, and the futuristic world is created exactly how you would expect.

The action is immersive, and even the combat is something else. Instead of feeling technical, the combat flows - it's easy to grasp, but still rewarding. If you are a fan of the genre (anime gacha meets mecha), then you'll have a blast!

Below, I've got a complete list of E.T.E. Chronicle codes for you so that you can add some extra incentives to upgrade your squad. These offer free supply and weapon permits, but also EP Crystals and Coins. All of these resources are needed if you want to upgrade your characters, so you should redeem them all to stock up!

Active E.T.E. Chronicle codes

  • MECHAFORTUNE26 (Indonesia server) - 88 Dagnygem, 888 Purorgem, 888,888 Union Coin
  • SWEETDAY (Global server) - 520 Purorgem

Expired

  • ETEChronicleday1
  • ETEChronicleday2
  • ETEChronicleNyjj2
  • ETEChronicleyt1
  • ETEChronicleYl
  • HappyNewYear2026
  • MerryChristmas2025
  • GIVEMECANDY 

redeem code window

How to redeem E.T.E. Chronicle codes

Redeeming your freebies is really simple. If you're not sure how, I shared the steps below:

  • Step 1: Tap on your profile icon (top left corner).
  • Step 2: Select the "Redeem code" button.
  • Step 3: Type in one of the redeem codes, then hit Confirm.

Rewards not working?

If any of the codes you're trying to redeem don't appear to work, that's because they're case-sensitive. You should try typing in the codes exactly as shown in the list above; they will not work if you type them in any random case. 

How to get more goodies?

New ones can be released on the official social media profiles of E.T.E. Chronicle - just make sure you're checking the official profile for the region you play in. If that sounds too complicated (trust me, it is), then just save this page and check it regularly. We add any new ones we find to the list above.

That said, how about a few extra freebies across other genres?

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.
